Global Recycling Day 2020: From Old Books to Jeans, 5 Household Items That Can Be Reused Beautifully (Watch Videos)

Global Recycling Day is observed on March 18 every year to create awareness about the importance of recycling. Recycling is one of the great ways to recycle old items, especially plastic and paper. Every household buys an ample amount of recyclable material but it generally ends up in the bin. Instead, there are ways in which these items can be used for the betterment, both at your home and for the environment. Everything from old books, old jeans, CDs and DVDs can be transformed into reusable items. As we celebrate Global Recycling Day 2020, we bring to you five things at home which you can easily recycle. Why Recycling is Important And Must Be Practiced By Everyone Who Cares for the Ecology.

Global Recycling Day was created in 2018 to help recognise, and celebrate, the importance recycling plays. It not only saves our resources but also secures the future of our planet. The day remembers how recycling is important for the world and why it should become a part of our lifestyle. The Global Recycling Foundation has announced the theme of Global Recycling Day 2020 as #RecyclingHeroes. Meanwhile, here is a list of things easily found at homes which can be recycled and converted into usable items. Woman Makes a Pair of Thongs From Recycled Plastic Bottles in New Zealand, See Surprising Pic!

1. Books

While you can always donate old books to NGOs, but if they are beyond repair with pages falling apart, then here is what you can make. From a photo frame to a decorative vase, there are a lot of things which can be done with unusable books.

2. CD and DVD Cases

CDs and DVDs can be transformed into innumerable things. From decorative items to enhance the look of your outfit, you can try various things. This Global Recycling Day 2020, here is a list of things which you can make from CDs.

3. Plastic Bottles

In the world of recycling, plastic bottles hold the most importance. You can watch this video and transform your balcony into a unique one. Instead of buying pots, you can make these beautiful plastic pots and put flowering plants in it.

4. Jeans

Your jeans would be perfectly fine but you don't fit in them anymore. For those who have a stack of jeans that are the wrong sizes, here is what you can do to it. From pen holders, pouches, bags, purses, you can make your heart's desire from it.

5. Old Wine Corks

Wine corks are the most unregarded items at our homes although they have great potential to make your house beautiful. From doormats, photo holders to plant growers, you can do a big list of things with wine corks.

It is important to recycle things not only because you can use it again, but it is a step for a greener planet. The human race has done enough damage to the planet, hence it is now important to handle it with care for a future generation. We hope you get inspired and recycle more and more items.