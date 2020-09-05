A Canadian-Iranian activist has raged Twitterati after he called Hindu Goddess Kali, ‘Sexy.’ Armin Navabi, an atheist and an author, shared an animated picture of Goddess Kali, writing that he loves Hinduism, which eventually invited the wrath of several Hindus on social media. He is also the founder of a Canadian non-profit organisation, an online free-thought community called Atheists Republic. The reason why it caused so much outrage is because he posted the animated picture of Goddess Kali, which according to Hindus on Twitter is defamatory and that he went on calling the Goddess, ‘sexy,’ added more to the anger. According to the latest updates, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) lodged a complaint against Twitter after the animated picture of the Hindu Goddess went viral.

As per the Hindu mythology, Goddess Kali is known for a wide array of reasons. She is known as the destruction, destroyer of evil forces and more. She is significantly respected among the believers, and it is very rare that you would see someone attribute the term ‘sexy’ to the mythological deity. Navabi, posted a picture of Goddess Kali with the caption, “Okay! I’m in love with Hinduism. I never knew you had sexy goddesses like these. Why would anyone pick any other religion?”

Here's the Viral Tweet:

Okay! I'm in love with Hindusim. I never knew you had sexy goddesses like these. Why would anyone pick any other religion? Source: https://t.co/Fk87PfsaSL pic.twitter.com/rhuW4bMtvs — Armin Navabi (@ArminNavabi) September 3, 2020

The tweet instantly went viral and garnered rage among netizens. Many called out Navabi for the viral post, with a few thinking he should not have sexualised a Hindu Goddess.

Check Reactions!

So @ArminNavabi, if becoming atheist has only got you this far, you need to reconsider your path. Women are not sex objects. — सुमित शर्मा (@sumitss_) September 3, 2020

Netizens Demand Strict Action Against Navabi

@JustinTrudeau @CanadianPM I request @VancouverPD please take strict action against this person.. He is posting fake and nude pic of Goddess kalli and contineously hurting religious feelings of Hindus on the name of atheist . 🙏 @Twitter his account must be suspended. — Adv. ShivkiPreet(Punjab)🇮🇳 (@ShivkiP) September 4, 2020

Some Wish He Meets Maa Kali, One Day

May you meet Kali Maa one day 🙏🙏 — Nisha Prasad (@Pnisha5) September 3, 2020

VHP Files Complaint Against Twitter

Although complaints have been filed and it is not known yet if any action has been taken or not. Meanwhile, Navabi also has not responded to all the rage against him on social media, but he did mention in a tweet that he is surprised to see his Twitter account not being taken down yet.

