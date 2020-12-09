For any query that you have, you first search it on Google. And as the year of 2020 comes to an end, the search engine giant has given a wrap of all the year gone by. A throwback of what trended the most, be it songs, movie, people or events, is now revealed by Google in their Google Year in Search 2020 list. And the top interest for users in India is IPL or the Indian Premier League. Although the world was gripped by a pandemic or Coronavirus, the love of cricket clearly took over, as Indian Premier League was the most searched query. It was followed by Coronavirus, US election results, PM Kisan Yojana, Bihar election results and Delhi election results in the overall top trending query on the search engine giant Google. The other terms were Dil Bechara, Joe Biden, Leap Day and Arnab Goswami.

Google Trends have released a video in which they give a throwback of all that trended throughout 2020 or was most commonly searched for online. As per Google, this time the most searched term was "Why". Google has divided the searches between different query sections like "Near Me," "How to," "Movies", "New Events," "Sports Events", "TV/Web series", and "What Is..."

Along with Coronavirus, Nirbhaya Case, Beirut Explosion, Lockdown, China-India skirmishes, Bushfires in Australia were the most looked up news events. US President-elect Joe Biden followed by journalist Arnab Goswami were the most searched personalities. The Sports Event category was dominated by Indian Premier League, followed by UEFA Champions League, English Premier League, French Open.

Check Overall Categories of Google Year in Search:

Here's a Video of Google Year in Search 2020:

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's last movie Dil Bechara occupied the top spot for the most searched movie, which Netflix's Spanish crime drama Money Heist topped the TV and Web series section. How to make Paneer, How to increase immunity, How to make dalgona coffee were the top queries of How to Section, while What is Coronavirus, What is Binod, What is plasma therapy were the top three "What is..." queries. Google also gave the top searches for 'Near Me' feature which helps locate places of interest near one's location. The top queries in this section revolved around food shelters, COVID-19 tests, cracker shops, liquor shops and night shelters. These are some of the things people looked up for on the search engine in the year 2020.

