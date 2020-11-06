New Delhi, November 6: Climate and Environmental Activist Greta Thunberg took a dig at US President Donald Trump, by recycling his old tweet on her. She took to twitter to mock the president by asking her to "Chill." Thunberg retweeted Trump's "Stop the Count" tweet and wrote, "So ridiculous. Donald must work on his Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Donald, Chill!"

In December last year, Donald Trump had retweeted a post by Roma Downey congratulating Greta Thunberg on being named as TIME's 2019 Person of The Year. Trump had wrote, "So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!"

Read the Tweet by Greta Thunberg Here:

So ridiculous. Donald must work on his Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Donald, Chill! https://t.co/4RNVBqRYBA — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) November 5, 2020

Read the Tweet by Donald Trump Here:

So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill! https://t.co/M8ZtS8okzE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2019

Donald Trump has alleged a "major fraud" in the counting and accused the Democrats of "stealing the elections." He has called for stopping the vote count and proceeded to the Supreme Court in the matter. Counting for the US Presidential Elections 2020 is still underway. Democrat Joe Biden has won 264 electoral votes, while Trump has bagged 214 votes as of now.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 06, 2020 11:39 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).