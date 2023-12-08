Guinness World Records is a curious set of craziest records held around the world. But today, let's explore a range of peculiar sex world records that might blow your mind XXX-tra hard—spanning from the World's Biggest Penis to the World's Largest Vagina. Fascinated by unusual sex facts that hold a world record? It's no surprise that discussions about sex grab attention, but what about the realm of peculiar sexual achievements? There exists a subculture of remarkable sex-related records and extraordinary feats that lie beyond the ordinary. Woman with 'World’s Biggest Natural Boobs' Dresses as Sexy Santa and Shares Her Christmas Gift Wishlist on Instagram!

These records aren't the run-of-the-mill, "liking missionary style with drawn curtains under a full moon" kind of unusual. No, we're delving into the realm of eccentric, downright bizarre achievements that might leave you astonished, wondering who meticulously documents such endeavours. Here are a few of the most extraordinary records spotlighting peculiar aspects of human anatomy and sexual prowess.

1. World's Biggest Orgy

Japan recently established a groundbreaking record by orchestrating the world's largest orgy, boasting 250 couples engaging in simultaneous sexual activity within a warehouse. The event was meticulously arranged, with a professional camera crew capturing every moment, ensuring each intimate act and position was choreographed for synchronized actions among the participants. Man With World’s Biggest Penis, Jonah Falcon, Apparently Has Women Struggle During Sex With Him Due to His Huge Size!

2. World's Biggest Distance for a Jet of Semen

Another remarkable feat was achieved by Horst Schultz, who propelled a substantial amount of seminal fluid across a distance of 18 feet 9 inches (570 cm), marking the farthest jet of semen recorded. Schultz also holds records for the highest ejaculation height, reaching 12 feet 4 inches (375.92 cm), and the fastest ejaculation speed, clocked at 42.7 mph.

3. World's Longest Man Masturbation

Masanobu Sato, hailing from Japan, set a compelling record for the longest continuous masturbation session, lasting an astonishing 10 hours. He participated in the 2009 World Masturbate-a-thon in San Francisco, equipped with various sexual aids, surpassing his own previous record of 9 hours and 33 minutes.

4. World's Strongest Vagina

Tatyana Kozhevnikova, a 42-year-old Russian woman, earned the title of having the world's strongest vagina. Remarkably, she lifted weights totalling 14 kilograms, approximately 31 pounds, showcasing her exceptional vaginal strength and breaking records in the process.

5. Most Bras Unhooked In A Minute

Chris Nicholson showcased his exceptional skill by unhooking the most bras in a minute, astonishingly removing 20 bras within the span of just 60 seconds, a feat that many envy and admire.

These extraordinary records, though unconventional, highlight the diversity of human capabilities and interests, showcasing feats that often veer into the eccentric and unique realms of human sexuality and physical prowess.

