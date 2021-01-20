Today, January 20, marks the 354th birth anniversary celebrations of the tenth guru of the Sikhs. Guru Gobind Singh. The day is celebrated as Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti, one of the most important festivities for people of the Sikhism faith all over the world. Also called as Gurpurab or Parkash Utsav, it honours the teachings of Guru Gobind Singh Ji. On this day, special prayers are offered and devotees involve themselves in doing charity. And like every other festive occasion in India, people exchange their heartfelt wishes and greetings on social media like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and WhatsApp. Netizens are sharing images, wallpapers of Guru Gobind Singh, Prakash Parv greetings, Gurpurab wishes, WhatsApp stickers, GIFs and more to wish on this special occasion. Political figures have also extended their festive greetings with everyone for Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2021.

Guru Gobind Singh also spelt as Guru Govind Singh was a prominent figure in the history of Sikhism. He became a leader at the young age of 9 and did some major contributions in uniting the people of the faith. He named the Sikh scripture Guru Granth Sahib as his successor, making it the ultimate religious-spiritual guide for Sikhs. Along with being a spiritual master he was also a great warrior, poet and philosopher who made invaluable contributions to the religions. People are remebering his contributions and paying respects on this Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti with special messages, quotes, images and wishes.

Check Tweets and Wishes on Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2021:

A Warrior, Poet and Philosopher

Sharing Guru Gobind Ji Quotes

Gurpurab Wishes in Punjabi

ਗੁਰੂ ਗੋਬਿੰਦ ਸਿੰਘ ਜੀ ਦੇ " ਪ੍ਰਕਾਸ਼ ਪੁਰਬ " ਦੀਆ ਲੱਖ ਲੱਖ ਵਧਾਈਆਂ Good Wishes to All on the Occasion of " Guru Gobind Singh Ji Jayanti " 🙏🏻 #GuruGobindSinghJi #gurugobindsinghjayanti pic.twitter.com/ge61ALEXJ5 — Karandeep Bhambra 🦅 (@kdbhambra) January 20, 2021

Lakh Lakh Wadhaiyan

Aap Sab Parivar Nu, Dhan Dhan Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji De Prakash Utsav Dian, Lakh Lakh Wadhaiyan Hovan Ji. #gurugobindsinghjayanti#GuruGobindSingh ji pic.twitter.com/J9jcwmSvaC — yashmeet singh chhabra (@yashmeetsinghc4) January 20, 2021

Wahe Guru

#GuruGobindSingh 🙏 May you all be inspired by the greatness of Guru gobind Ji, who spread the message of peace and harmony. #gurugobindsinghjayanti Wahe guru ji ka khalsa, Wahe guru ji ki fateh 🙏 Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti pic.twitter.com/2XNl3RNI17 — Madhu Fenin (@FeninDr) January 20, 2021

Watch Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2021 Greetings Video:

On this day, early morning Prabhat Pheris are held where devotees get together and sing Gurbani. On this Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2021, we hope all of us take one step closer to living harmoniously with each other. Happy Gurpurab!

