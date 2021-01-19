Remember the very controversial 'Vagina' candles by Gwyneth Paltrow? Well, reports have it that the candle exploded in a UK woman's living room. Gwyneth Paltrow's talked about scented candles that smell like her vagina from her Goop store has grabbed headlines ever since it was launched. It is sold for approximately 5k INR. But now it was found to be the reason behind one of the mishaps that could have turned into a major accident. According to a report by The Sun, a woman who won the candle as a gift after participating in a quiz, saw it explode in flames in the living room of her house in the UK. Gwyneth Paltrow Standing Inside a Vagina? Poster of Her New Netflix Show 'Goop Lab' Has the Funniest Twitter Reactions.

Jody Thompson, 50 told the daily: "I’ve never seen anything like it. The whole thing was ablaze and it was too hot to touch. There was an inferno in the room. We eventually got it under control and threw it out the front door. It could have burned the place down. It was scary at the time, but funny looking back that Gwyneth’s vagina candle exploded in my living room."

According to a listing on Goop's online store, the 48-year-old actress' company has been selling a candle which is named "This Smells Like My Vagina" which costs around USD 75 (Rs 5,487 approx.).

Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop 'Vagina' Candles Ingredients

As per the product description, the item, which is made by artisanal fragrance brand Heretic, started as a joke between perfumer Douglas Little and Paltrow while they were collaborating on a fragrance together. The product details section states: "With a funny, gorgeous, sexy, and beautifully unexpected scent, this candle is made with geranium, citrusy bergamot, and cedar absolutes juxtaposed with Damask rose and ambrette seed to put us in mind of fantasy, seduction, and a sophisticated warmth."

The website said. "It evolved into a funny, gorgeous, sexy, and beautifully unexpected scent. (That turned out to be perfect as a candle - we did a test run at Goop, and it sold out within hours). It's a blend of geranium, citrusy bergamot, and cedar absolutes juxtaposed with Damask rose and ambrette seed that puts us in mind of fantasy, seduction, and a sophisticated warmth," read the description.

Gwyneth Paltrow:

According to a listing on Goop's online store, the 47-year-old actress' candle is named "This Smells Like My Vagina". Social media went crazy as soon as the news of Paltrow selling candles that smell like her vagina broke out. The candles have even received a burning reply from Martha Steward. Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson also chimed in saying her wanted to sell candles made of the scent of his testicles! And we really cannot stop laughing. Dwayne, aka The Rock, has been challenged to create a scent that smells of his testicles and the hunk replied to it in the most hilarious way

