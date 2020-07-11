Jhumpa Lahiri, an American author of Indian origin who is popular for her short stories, novels and essays in English and more recently in Italian is celebrating her birthday today, July 11. Her first novel, “The Namesake” which was released in 2003, was adopted into the popular film of the same name. Her writings ponder over the subject of “belonging.” It is true that authors give you a certain new perspective, but Lahiri widens that scope. Lahiri is one of the highly acclaimed American authors who has won the 29th PEN/Malamud Award for Excellence in the short story. July 11 marks the birthday of one of the most intelligent writers we have, and on occasion, we bring you nine quotes by the American author that will give you a new perspective on how you look at life. Her thoughts are deep and very well connected with everything we face in our daily lives. From The Great Gatsby to Harry Potter, 5 Popular Books of All Times That You Must Read!

Aside from The Namesake, Unaccustomed Earth and The Lowland as well-received tremendous respond across the world. Her writings have one central theme significantly—Families. Family get-togethers, the departures, immigration, death and estrangement, you will be forced to relate on so many levels. This is what makes Lahiri’s writings so unique and popular. And all those who have read her novels would agree that she has a mastery of detail. As we celebrate the author’s birthday today, let us look at nine quotes by Jhumpa Lahiri that show life in so many shades.

“That’s the Thing About Books. They Let You Travel Without Moving Your Feet.”

“Pet Names Are a Persistant Remnant of Childhood, a Reminder That Life Is Not Always So Serious, So Formal, So Complicated. They Are a Reminder, Too, That One Is Not All Things to All People.”

“Pack a Pillow and Blanket and See As Much of the World As You can. You Will Not Regret It.”

“She Has the Gift of Accepting Her Life.”

“One Hand, Five Homes. A Lifetime in a Fist.”

“Isolation Offered Its Own Form of Companionship.”

“In a World of Diminishing Mystery, the Unknown Persists.”

“With Her Own Hand She’d Painted Herself Into a Corner, and Then Out of the Picture Altogether.”

“He Learned Not to Mind the Silences.”

Aren’t the quotes so beautiful and in-depth? Her choice of words always fascinates readers, and they can relate to it. Lahiri is, without doubt, one of the world’s most loved authors, and on her birthday, we wish her good health and more success. Happy Birthday!

