Children’s Day celebrated on November 14; every year is an important occasion to promote awareness about the rights and development of children. It is celebrated in the memory of India’s first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, who was known for his love for children. Chacha Nehru, as he is popularly called, took up several initiatives to improve the education policy of the children in India. His famous line “The children of today will make India of tomorrow. The way we bring them up will determine the future of the country” lays emphasis on the kind of vision Pandit Ji had for the kids. On the occasion of Children’s Day 2020, people have taken to Twitter to remember him and wish all the kids an amazing day ahead.

Children’s Day was earlier celebrated on November 20 each year as established by the United Nations in 1954. After Jawaharlal Nehru’s death in 1964, the Indian government decided to celebrate Children’s Day on November 14, his birth anniversary. It is not a gazetted holiday in India, but a nationwide celebration is held across schools and colleges. Several NGOs and Educational institutions come up with events to highlight the plights of vulnerable children who are often devoid of basic human rights. Key initiatives of the government that have transformed the lives of kids are showcased.

Here we look at some wonderful wishes that netizens are sharing to mark the occasion of children’s day. Through various tweets and images, people fondly remember India’s first Prime Minister, Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru.

#ChildrensDay is celebrated as a tribute to #JawaharlalNehru, fondly called '𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗰𝗵𝗮 𝗡𝗲𝗵𝗿𝘂' who was born on November 14, 1889 pic.twitter.com/NmZw7iE7Sp — Binoy ✋ (@Binoy_R) November 14, 2020

A tribute to our first Prime Minister on his birth anniversary and happy children's day..#JawaharlalNehru#ChildrensDay@INCIndia @INCUttarPradesh pic.twitter.com/4yV9CPKDeG — Sarayu Prasad pappu राष्ट्रीय बचत अभिकर्ता (@gagan_saran) November 14, 2020

#ChildrensDay Exist *After Getting A Single ₹1 Chocolate By The Teacher: *Me & My Friend: pic.twitter.com/OE9GF9hRee — Na Man RajPut✨❤ (@_itzz_rajput_) November 13, 2020

Children’s Day is a day to make the kids feel special, and the school and college administration take up the efforts in this direction. Children, especially from the underprivileged class, are encouraged to take part in the activities that instill confidence in them and makes them believe in a brighter future.

Discussions are held on issues like Child Labour that has plagued the society for ages and destroyed the innocence of children of various age groups. As we celebrate Children’s Day 2020 today, we hope to address the significant issues that are coming in the way of the kids’ bright future. Here’s wishing Happy Children’s day to all the kids and also child within all of us.

