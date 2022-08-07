Happy Friendship Day 2022! The day is here to celebrate the family you get to choose aka friends. Someone has rightly said 'life is incomplete without friends because even though this relationship is not blood-related, it is no less than a family! Friends tie a friendship band on each others' wrists and exchange Friendship Day gifts. For the friends who are unable to meet, they wish all their new and old friends a 'Happy Friendship Day' through social media. But do you know what best friends do? Poke fun and pull each other's legs. Yes, if you wish to do that digitally, you can send hilarious memes and jokes to each other. Yes, some of the funniest memes and jokes will brighten up their day! You can also celebrate Friendship Day 2022 by sending some Happy Friendship Day 2022 wishes, Friendship Day greetings, messages and Friendship Day 2022 WhatsApp Stickers.

This day is special for all friends whether it is just your work friend or the one from your neighbourhood. On this day of love and brotherhood, all friends hang out together to celebrate this day. Friendship Day is celebrated every year on the first Sunday of August. People of all ages, together with their friends, can make this fun day even more special by laughing out loud at some funny memes and jokes. You can always celebrate Friendship Day by making your friends realise how important they are to you by sending them these relatable and funny memes:

Happy Friendship Day 2022 Funny Memes!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by This Is Why I’m Single (@thisiwisingle)

ROFL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @chillforthem

LMAO

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meme Land (@meme.land959)

Something a Real Friend Would Say

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meme Land (@meme.land959)

Truth

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Addyy..🖤 || Thoughts✨ (@nadanbalak__)

Can't Even

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shubham Singh 💫❤ (@haslobhailog)

Absolutely

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @heyvinit

Funny Friendship Day GIFs

For Your BFF

On this exciting day love, belongingness and feelings are expressed with your friends. We all have friends. With some, we spend most of the day whereas some live far away from us. But friends are the ones who are ready to stand by your side even in the worst times. So go ahead and say thanks to all of them. On this day we should remember the good moments and put all the bad memories behind you! There is nothing better in the whole world than friendship.

