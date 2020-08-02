It is raining festival and events. We just had international friendship day, then Bakrid 2020, now friendship day that is celebrated on the first Sunday of August and tomorrow aka August 3 will see Raksha Bandhan. Festivals may come and go but funny memes hold a special place in our hearts that will forever remain intact. Netizens are sharing hilarious memes about Friendship Day and Sisters' Day as well and with double celebrations come double LOLs! Let us share with you some of the funniest memes and jokes that you can send to your BFF and your sister. Or if it is the same person for you who is your friend as well as your sister, even better!

However, if you are not the type who loves memes enough, you can share Sisters' Day images, National Sisters' Day 2020 HD wallpapers, Happy National Sisters' Day 2020 wishes, Happy National Sisters' Day messages, Sisters' Day WhatsApp Stickers. Check out National Sisters’ Day 2020 Messages: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Images, Facebook Photos, Sisterhood Quotes and SMS to Send Your Sibling Heartfelt Wishes of The Day. Most friends group have their own inside jokes and funny memes related to it. Some like dark memes, some cannot get enough of non-veg jokes or lame comebacks. But you can also wish your friends using these Friendship Day Quotes & GIF Images: Wish Happy Friendship Day 2020 With Memorable Sayings and Quotes on Friends and Friendship! Check out some of the funniest ones online!

LOL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Quarantine Memes😈 (@big_laughter) on Dec 12, 2019 at 4:32am PST

LOL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Womanizza (@womanizza) on Jul 21, 2020 at 3:03am PDT

Relatable

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Female - admin (@deepveer_updates_) on Jul 1, 2020 at 7:47am PDT

LOL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by being_real_11 (@being__real__11__) on Aug 2, 2020 at 12:35am PDT

ROFL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by being_real_11 (@being__real__11__) on Aug 2, 2020 at 12:34am PDT

I Can't Even

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ziddi maymay (@ziddi_maymay) on Aug 2, 2020 at 12:30am PDT

Remember?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lizawww (@lizawww_) on Aug 2, 2020 at 12:28am PDT

You Know It!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SHUBH 🇮🇳💙 (@shubhustagram) on Aug 2, 2020 at 12:22am PDT

Unfortunately, we are celebrating most of our festivals this year amid the coronavirus pandemic. Therefore it may be difficult for you to have a get-together or a party. But that doesn't mean the celebrations need to stop. Have virtual parties and celebrations and don't have them without funny memes and jokes.

