Happy Galentine’s Day, ladies! The only best day of the year, just how Leslie Knope described it in Parks and Recreation. Yes, Valentine’s Day 2021 could be around the corner, but the much more important day is celebrated today, February 13—Galentine’s Day 2021! It is the 24 hours celebration of the friend, who has had your back since day one. While you must be enjoying the all-women celebration by showering gifts, inspiring quotes and more to your BFF, there is still to do more. Make her laugh hard with these Happy Galentine’s Day 2021 funny memes and jokes. These best reactions, G-Day HD images and hilarious GIFs perfectly sum up the Leslies in your life.

If you are a Parks and Recreation fan, you surely know the day before Valentine’s Day has been dubbed as Galentine’s Day. The holiday was created in which women celebrate women while eating mountains of waffle, wines, and more. Although, you may not have enough time to plan an elaborate breakfast gathering like Leslie, you can surely send these hilarious Galentine’s Day 2021 funny memes to the sunshine of your life—your bestie! They have been there through all your boos and your boo-hoos and deserve to feel as loved and appreciated as they are.

According to Leslie, Galentine’s Day is devoted to “ladies celebrating ladies.” Women gather in honour of their friendship and celebrate each other with gifts and waffles. But there are no hard and fast rules. After all, G-Day is all about celebrating the friendship. You and girl squad can rather have martinis instead of pancakes and enjoy the day! The only rule that cannot be altered is celebrating and valuing your friendship. Check out these Galentine’s Day 2021 funny memes, jokes, and hilarious GIFs to celebrate your gal-pal!

Ready for Galentine's Day!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jannelle Lyons (@pearljannelle)

Time to Celebrate Your True Baes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nue Body Basics (@nuebodybasics)

So REAL!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Factor Notes (@factornotes)

To the Founder of Galentine's Day!

happy galentines day to the founder of galentines day #galentinesday pic.twitter.com/XsCZdc7joh — ally (@smaIIestpark) February 13, 2021

Leslie Summing Up Galentine's Day!

Happy #GalentinesDay to all my gal pals near and far, you poetic noble land-mermaids. pic.twitter.com/kvA2FvZ0gi — Amy Rooney (@AmyRooney42) February 13, 2021

Happy Galentine's Day!

Totally!

bc my girl deserves chocolates and flowers on galentines day 🌹🤍💖 pic.twitter.com/4vnXo9Fb5D — 𝒿𝓊𝓁𝑒𝓈 (@juliamartyr) February 13, 2021

What's Galentine's Day?

We Love Her Too!

A Day Without Men!

Aww

Just Us Girls!

Aren’t they so relatable? Send your girls these funny Galentine’s Day memes and let them know you are thinking of them. Single or mingle, Galentine’s Day is about your BFFs, and no one can take away the charm of this amazing day from you.

