Happy Hanukkah, everyone! It seems only a day that we began lighting the first candle on the menorah. The eighth and final day of the Jewish festival is here, and people across the world are marking the day with positivity and hope. Also known as the Festival of Lights, Hanukkah is observed for eight nights and days, which this year started on December 10. It is the last day of Hanukkah 2020 today, December 18, and as expected, social media users are sharing images and videos as to how they are celebrating the final night of Hanukkah. From cooking delicious meals and lighting all the eight candles on a menorah, Twitter is filled with Happy Hanukkah 2020 wishes, messages, images and videos to celebrate the last day of the eight-day long festival.

One of the significant ways to celebrate Hanukkah is by lighting the candles on the menorah. Each night, one additional candle is lit by the shamash (a unique used to light all the candles), until all of them are lit together on the final night of the festival. Other Hanukkah festivities include singing Hanukkah songs, decorating the house, playing traditional games, cooking meals, such as latkes and dairy foods and of course, spending time with family.

This year, the COVID-19 pandemic forced Hanukkah 2020 celebration to go low-key, like all the other festivals. People are observing the festival of lights virtually. But in their own small way, they ensure to celebrate Hanukkah in a beautiful manner at home, while still following precautions to stay safe.

Check Tweets:

Watch Video:

Happy Hanukkah

My favorite night of Hanukkah 🤗 pic.twitter.com/B7bc876Skz — Heather 🌈✡️🎭 (@WillSing4TP) December 18, 2020

It's the Eighth Night!

All Candles Are Lit!

Happy last night of Hanukkah to all who celebrate! So much to be hopeful about as 2020 draws to a close. #pride pic.twitter.com/LxCIJ3WmQv — Rachel Seymour, PhD (@rseym01) December 17, 2020

Let There be Light!

Looking Forward to a Brighter Year

After a truly exhausting week, this is exactly what I needed. Happy final night of #Hanukkah ! So looking forward to a brighter new year. pic.twitter.com/ihstzRoG1B — Candace Nayman (@candacenayman) December 18, 2020

So Beautiful

All 8 candles lit tonight..... Lovely to have the time to reflect and catch up with my wonderful friends and family this week ❤️#Hanukkah pic.twitter.com/6ilRuKHazA — Thomas Godwin (@Tom_Godwin) December 17, 2020

Last Night of Hanukkah

Tonight is the eighth and final night of #Hanukkah pic.twitter.com/kVpcPCZL20 — RetroNewsNow (@RetroNewsNow) December 18, 2020

Hanukkah 2020 ends with the eight-night of the festival. People next prepare themselves for Christmas celebrations and post that will mark the New Year’s Eve. The holiday season gripped everyone around the world, as they observe the festival differently and from home this year.

