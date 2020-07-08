The season of Monsoon is here! The sweet earthy smell, the tiny droplets hanging on the fresh leaves, the thundering sound of the rain, and the wind in the hair—everything about monsoon is so beautiful. Each year, as soon as the monsoon arrives, the feeling to enjoy rains is different. Nothing can be better than dancing in the rain, or being cuddled up in a warm blanket, sipping chai or coffee, complemented with some pakodas and watching the drops fall from your window, the rainy season is love at first sight, always. As the monsoon 2020 has finally arrived, here we bring you some beautiful ‘Barish,’ sayings to celebrate the season. If you are someone who is an absolute lover of this season, you will surely love our latest collection of Happy Monsoon 2020 quotes and images. Besides, these beautiful sayings are perfect for monsoon captions to get the likes raining on your Instagram post. Mumbai Monsoon in Pics & Videos: 'Pakode,' 'Bhutta,' and Beautiful Rainfall View From Home, Mumbaikars Are Enjoying the Magic of Rain!

Rains are a gift from nature to the world. It only beautifies everything around us. The monsoon season is always greeted with cheerful smiles and some hot drinks and snacks. You can even experience the rainfall through some of the most beautiful lines by people from across the world, talking about rains. These beautiful Happy Monsoon 2020 quotes will just water your soul for better.

Happy Monsoon 2020 Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

“Anyone Who Says Sunshine Brings Happiness Has Never Danced in the Rain.” Author Unknown

“Clouds Come Floating Into My Life, No Longer to Carry Rain or Usher Storm, but to Add Color to My Sunset Sky.” Rabindranath Tagore

“Sunshine Is Delicious, Rain Is Refreshing, Wind Braces Us Up, Snow Is Exhilarating; There Is Really No Such Thing As Bad Weather, Only Different Kinds of Good Weather.” John Ruskin

“And When It Rains on Your Parade, Look Up Rather Than Down. Without the Rain, There Would Be No Rainbow.” Gilbert K. Chesterton

“Everybody Wants Happiness, Nobody Wants Pain, but You Can’t Have a Rainbow Without a Little Rain.” Anonymous

“A Rainy Day Is the Perfect Time for a Walk in the Woods” Rachel Carson

“Let the Rain Kiss You. Let the Rain Beat Upon Your Head With Silver Liquid Drops. Let the Rain Sing You a Lullaby.” Langston Hughes

“Being Soaked Alone Is Cold. Being Soaked With Your Best Friend Is an Adventure.” Emily Wing Smith

“Life’s Not About Waiting for the Storm to Pass. It’s About Learning to Dance in the Rain.” Vivian Greene

“The Best Thing One Can Do When It’s Raining Is to Let It Rain.” Henry Wadsworth Longfellow

Monsoon makes everything around you so romantic. Even if you are single, you will fall in love with the season and celebrate monsoon by treating yourselves with your favourite snacks or hot drinks—a little more ‘me-time.’ Download the above Happy Monsoon 2020 quotes and images to celebrate ‘barish,’ in the most amazing way.

