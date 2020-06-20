It can be hard to believe, but the first day of summer 2020 is nearly here. Summer Solstice 2020 is on June 21 which will begin the start of this new season. While June 21 will be the longest day of the year in the northern hemisphere, we will be able to enjoy summer till September 22, 2020. Gearing up with all their summer essentials and enjoying the bliss of nature, Twitter eagerly waits for the onset of the warmest season of the year. They flood their timeline, wishing 'Happy Summer 2020' with beautiful pictures of nature, their home setting for summer (since we are majorly confined to indoors), and of course appreciating the gorgeous bloom of different flowers. Summer Season 2020 Google Doodle: Search Engine Giant Marks the Onset of Summer in Northern Hemisphere With Illustration of Flamingo in Hot Air Balloon on a Sunny Day!

The first day of summer is on June 21. With so many hashtags and pictures related to the season, it clearly displays that everyone is gearing up for the season. From spending time at your local pool to going on a much-needed vacay with your family, there is so much to do to fill up warm weather days. Although the latter is a big no-no this time because of the pandemic, netizens are setting the summer feels at their backyard to spend the nights with family. Summer Solstice and Connection to Stonehenge: Know How The Prehistoric Monument in England is Significant to The Longest Day of The Year.

At this point, winter feels like a distant memory. Summer brings in the joy to dust off the picnic blankets, pack some snacks and head to the park with your family. While this can be done at few places across the northern hemisphere, all we need to take care of is follow some social distancing rules. Even the nights are warmer; hence it is also the best time for stargazers to look up at the sky. Below, we have accompanied a list of tweets that display how Twitterati are all set for the change in season.

The summer solstice occurs when one of the Earth’s poles has its maximum tilt toward the Sun. It happens twice yearly, once in each hemisphere (northern and southern hemisphere. With June 21 being the longest day of the year, countries belonging to the northern hemisphere will experience summer, while those in the southern hemisphere will experience winter.

