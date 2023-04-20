Summer is here. But things aren't as simple as it seems. India has begun to experience extremely hot weather even as summer has arrived. On Tuesday, most of the country had temperatures that ranged from 40 to 44 degrees Celsius, maintaining the current heatwave conditions. sOn Monday, temperatures over 42 degrees Celsius were reported at roughly 36 meteorological stations across the nation, mostly in central and northern India. Heatwaves Dangerous for Children, Pregnant Women and Elderly: Doctors Warn on Adverse Effects of Extreme Heatstroke and Prevention Measures.

Heat wave alerts were issued by the India Meteorological Department for a number of locations, including Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, and Odisha. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) recently forecast a steady rise in maximum temperatures across most of northern and central India, with no significant respite on the horizon till monsoon arrives, adding fuel to the fire of our anguish.

The heat index (HI), which considers both temperature and humidity, is a gauge of how hot it feels to the human body. Daily activities have become difficult due to the extreme heat. However, when times are tough, we Indians have one secret weapon that enables us to overcome practically anything. That's right—it's our unbelievable sense of humour! As heat waves hit several regions of the country one after the other, internet users have been hard at work creating incredibly relatable memes that essentially sum up our predicament.

Here are some of the most hilarious heatwave 2023 funny memes & jokes:

LMAO

May June won't see heat wave but microwave fr . pic.twitter.com/d0N62rBgGw — In_Omnia_Paratus (@Kartike34495394) April 18, 2023

Truth

Who did this now 😃 pic.twitter.com/szLEPKVqJh — Richa Pinto (@richapintoi) April 27, 2022

Woah

LOL

#heatwave Real reason for present heat wave & the several ones that will be coming... pic.twitter.com/8AhckCdhT4 — Tirthankar Dutta (@GravitonTirtho) April 19, 2023

ROFL

Heat wave from tomorrow , meanwhile North 👇 pic.twitter.com/1YLbQF8tgC — V. (@blue_koffeee) April 18, 2023

Yes

Planting trees is the only way to prevent heat wave. If you've not enough space Atleast plant some small plants like alovera, monstera, money plants. pic.twitter.com/94cPqAquG9 — 𝗦𝗶𝗱 (@SajidPerspectiv) April 13, 2023

To determine severity levels, the researchers are using a publicly accessible dataset on state-level climate vulnerability indicators from the National Data & Analytics Platform of the government. More than 90% of India is in the "extremely cautious" or "danger" range for heatwave consequences through HI, compared to "low" or "moderate" susceptibility through CVI, according to a study.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 20, 2023 10:46 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).