The popular daily soap, Saath Nibhana Saathiyaa, has been a goldmine of memes and jokes for years. The show ended in 2017, after 7 long years of run, but it continues to churn out content event today. "Pohe banenge" is a gem. Another popular clip from the show is where the matriarch Kokila Ben interrogates Gopi Bahu about who handled the kitchen in her absence. You know she was away for a while to take a bath, because someone spilt juice on her saree. The hammy acting, the jarring editing, the background score make the clip a cringe-fest. And now, it has been turned into a musical. Music Producer Yashraj Mukhate made a song out of the clip. This Saath Nibhana Saathiya Actress Is Making Her Bollywood Debut in Ranbir Kapoor’s Forthcoming Film Shamshera.

We all love when some music editor discovers that he is a gift to humanity and makes songs out of viral news clips. Yashraj also listened to his destiny and blessed us with a musical version of the popular clip from the daily soap. The short music video has gone viral on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Check Out The Amazing Video Here:

And this is not the only gem that Yashraj has produced. He has also made a project where Rakhi Sawant was the subject.

Check Yashraj's Video On Rakhi Sawant Here:

Viral Videos From TikTok Also Earned Yashraj's Affection:

And In Case You Like To Take It Slow, This One's For You

Well, Yashraj, we are a fan. But it will be great if someone can tell us a cure to stop playing this song on loop. Love it, but we have do other things today as well.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 21, 2020 05:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).