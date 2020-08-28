"Rashi Thi"-- finally the mystery behind "Rasode me kaun tha?" and "Khali cooker gas pe kisne chadhaye" is out! But netizens don't seem to catch a break with "Saath Nibahana Saathiya" funny memes and joke. Now, it turns out it was Rashi behind the whole Gopi ben washing laptop fiasco as well! Yes, before the "Rasode me kaun tha?" funny memes and jokes took over, Gopi vau reigned the meme world after the scene from the show "Sath Nibahana Saathiya" went viral where she was seen washing Ahem ji's laptop. Kokilaben's 'Rasode Me Kaun Tha?' Funny Memes and Jokes Are Here to Stay! Check out Hilarious Posts If You Are as Clueless as the 'Khali Cooker' Jo Rashi Ne Gas Par Chadha Diya.

Yes! literally washing it with soap and water, but nobody realised, it was Rashi who was *actually* guiding Gopi to make the huge blunder. Shrewd Rashi ben knew washing the laptop will infuriate Ahem Ji aka Gopi's husband and to have her scolded, Rashi advised naive Gopi to wash the laptop. *Dhoom Ta Na Na plays in the background* So it was Rashi behind this mystery as well. We can collectively once again say, "Rashi Thi". Don't believe us? Watch this video:

View this post on Instagram Yo, this show.. can beat others on IMDB charts A post shared by The Sarcastic Indian (@sarcastic.ind) on Aug 26, 2020 at 10:33pm PDT

"Oh damn iske peeche bhi Rashi Bahu ka haath tha?! I thought that Gopi Bahu itni dumb thi", someone commented. "Fu*k bro my whole life was a lie", commented another Instagram user. Seriously other shows can go home, 2020 was won by "Sath Nibhana Saathiya" funny videos, memes and jokes. Check out some of the best "Saath Nibhana Saathiya" Jokes:

ROFL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by tibetan memer (@shogo_memes) on Aug 28, 2020 at 4:17am PDT

LMAO

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KKULTIMATE (@kkultimate_content) on Aug 28, 2020 at 4:21am PDT

Umar Akmal Style

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mine Meme for Quarantine Teens (@qteen_memes) on Aug 28, 2020 at 4:02am PDT

Can't Even

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐬𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐛𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐢❤️ (@sarcastic.bndi._) on Aug 28, 2020 at 4:02am PDT

Best!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simplicity (@simplicityjsr) on Aug 28, 2020 at 3:25am PDT

Ever since Kokilaben’s dialogues have gone viral, netizens can't stop churning out funny memes and jokes that have now taken over social media! It all started after a video from Saath Nibhana Saathiya where Kokilaben is debunking the khali cooker mystery was turned into a viral rap. Singer-music producer Yashraj Mukhate made a rap version of Saath Nibhana Saathiya popular scene and while the answer is "Rashi Thi", people are in splits.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 28, 2020 04:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).