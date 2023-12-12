Nova Scotia, December 12: A total of 700 bars of soap were used to save and relocate a former hotel scheduled for demolition in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. A Victorian masterpiece, the Elmwood building has been preserved thanks to creative ways to overcome architectural obstacles during its move. Constructed in 1826 and subsequently transformed into the Victorian Elmwood Hotel, the property faced demolition in 2018. However, Galaxy Properties, a real estate firm, moved quickly to acquire the historic building with the intention of moving it to a new place and connecting it to a planned apartment complex.

The difficulty? The Elmwood is a huge, 220-ton building. However, the S Rushton Construction crew was prepared for the challenge. They displayed the innovation involved in the move by posting a time-lapse video of it on Facebook.

Victorian Elmwood Hotel Relocated Using Soap Bars

Here's How the Hotel Got Relocated

The team chose to use unusual ivory soap solution bars in place of conventional rollers. The structure was hauled by two excavators and a tow vehicle, and it moved effortlessly because of the soft soap bars.

Sheldon Rushton, the owner of the building firm, revealed that the Elmwood was effortlessly dragged thirty feet, owing to the ease of use on ivory soap's softness. Once the new foundation is completed, there are plans for another relocation, highlighting the careful efforts to protect and reposition the ancient structure for the future.

