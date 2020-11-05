It seems like the US Presidential Election 2020 has taken way too long time that it should have to announce the winner. With a neck and neck competition between the Republican nominee, Donald Trump and Democratic candidate, Joe Bidden, the world is patiently waiting for the states to determine the winner. According to media reports, Biden has a lead over Trump in several seats, but it is unclear right now who will win. With all eyes on a set of states, including Nevada, people are extremely eager to know the outcome of the 2020 Presidential Election. With its six Electoral College vote in Nevada, it could be critical to either candidate’s victory, and people are eager to know the results. But according to netizens, Nevada is taking way too long to declare its result, that could determine who will be America’s next President. This is why social media is filled with US Presidential Election 2020 funny memes and jokes.

Nevada is counting and reporting its results at its own pace. The election officials are working hard to count all the ballots, and it’s a lot of work to tally every vote. But people are growing impatient. Netizens are hurrying up the US state that could help speculate the winner. With also being bored for the Presidential Election result declaration taking a long time, social media is filled with hilarious memes and jokes, and you cannot unsee them. If you someone who is waiting for the US Presidential Election’s result, we suggest you take a break and look at these hilarious reactions from Twitterati rushing Nevada to count the votes.

Check Tweets:

The Nevada poll workers opening each individual ballot: pic.twitter.com/KNNU1BlSeT — Mr. Sources (@TheDWodders) November 5, 2020

Hahaha

Someone find this man and send him to nevada.#TrumpvsBiden pic.twitter.com/dZTUL1Fmyp — Sangram Malik (@sangram_malik) November 5, 2020

Entire World vs Nevada

The entire world explaining to Nevada why we need to see the voting result ASAP Nevada: pic.twitter.com/Isvc2nONpN — G a i l (@Soulip4) November 5, 2020

So Accurate!

Nobody: Absolutely nobody: Me: watching the elections of a country that is not mine while living in a third world country. (Waiting to see who wins in Nevada) pic.twitter.com/QG9MdicGXP — Oscar Soria (@Oscar_Soria569) November 5, 2020

Take Your Time Nevada!

it’s okay Nevada, you count when you feel like it pic.twitter.com/on5HXJABBo — John Robinson (@jogeriro) November 5, 2020

ROFL

Nevada after counting 1 vote pic.twitter.com/vKkeLyVPi2 — B (@the_petshopboy) November 5, 2020

All of Us RN!

All of us waiting for Georgia, Pennsylvania, Arizona, and Nevada pic.twitter.com/uAXX6IcgIg — Broly (@UnleashedBroly) November 5, 2020

Hurry Up, Nevada

Me living on the different continent waiting for Nevada to choose it’s color : Nevada c’mon hurry up! pic.twitter.com/NfxMVYJMpK — army⁷ No.1 #billboardhot100 (@NilcanBakhshal1) November 5, 2020

Who All Are Convinced?

Im convinced the votes in Nevada are being counted by this dude pic.twitter.com/T15fazeHM1 — BLACK LIVES MATTER (@turntechtherapy) November 5, 2020

So Accurate

The whole world is waiting for Nevada pic.twitter.com/33U1vZa5dr — Elizabeth Kwok (@ElizabethKwok6) November 5, 2020

Who Else?

me resetting the election map every .8 seconds to see if nevada finally counted their damn votes pic.twitter.com/Qybk8ZzeoC — sugar 🔪 she/they (@sugartarts) November 5, 2020

The US Presidential Election is one of the most-watched electoral contests in the whole world and not only America, but many people across countries are eagerly waiting for the US states to declare its results. Who do you think will become the 46th President of the United States of America?

