It seems like the US Presidential Election 2020 has taken way too long time that it should have to announce the winner. With a neck and neck competition between the Republican nominee, Donald Trump and Democratic candidate, Joe Bidden, the world is patiently waiting for the states to determine the winner. According to media reports, Biden has a lead over Trump in several seats, but it is unclear right now who will win. With all eyes on a set of states, including Nevada, people are extremely eager to know the outcome of the 2020 Presidential Election. With its six Electoral College vote in Nevada, it could be critical to either candidate’s victory, and people are eager to know the results. But according to netizens, Nevada is taking way too long to declare its result, that could determine who will be America’s next President. This is why social media is filled with US Presidential Election 2020 funny memes and jokes.

Nevada is counting and reporting its results at its own pace. The election officials are working hard to count all the ballots, and it’s a lot of work to tally every vote. But people are growing impatient. Netizens are hurrying up the US state that could help speculate the winner. With also being bored for the Presidential Election result declaration taking a long time, social media is filled with hilarious memes and jokes, and you cannot unsee them. If you someone who is waiting for the US Presidential Election’s result, we suggest you take a break and look at these hilarious reactions from Twitterati rushing Nevada to count the votes.

Check Tweets:

Hahaha

Entire World vs Nevada

So Accurate!

Take Your Time Nevada!

ROFL

All of Us RN!

Hurry Up, Nevada

Who All Are Convinced? 

So Accurate

Who Else?

The US Presidential Election is one of the most-watched electoral contests in the whole world and not only America, but many people across countries are eagerly waiting for the US states to declare its results. Who do you think will become the 46th President of the United States of America?

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 05, 2020 02:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).