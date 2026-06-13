Hyderabad Viral Video: Man Rides Motorcycle With Open Laptop on Fuel Tank, Internet Calls It ‘Work From Bike’

A viral video showing a man riding a motorcycle through Hyderabad’s IT corridor with an open laptop placed on the vehicle's fuel tank has sparked an intense online debate. The footage, captured near the prominent Hitex Kaman landmark in Madhapur, shows the rider navigating public roads while the laptop screen remains visibly active.

The short video clip, captured by passengers in a passing car and widely shared across social media, has quickly been dubbed the "Work from Bike" phenomenon. It has drawn mixed reactions from the public, highlighting growing concerns over both road safety and toxic workplace expectations in major Indian tech hubs. Hyderabad: Stray Dog Spotted Inside Rajiv Gandhi International Airport Passenger Lounge; Viral Video Sparks Outrage.

Many internet users reacted with sharp criticism, pointing out the extreme safety risks of operating a two-wheeler while being distracted by a digital screen. Distracted driving considerably slows reaction times and exponentially increases the probability of major road accidents.

However, a significant portion of the online commentary focused on the severe pressures of modern corporate employment. Several commentators argued that the rider’s dangerous behavior is a direct byproduct of toxic work cultures that require continuous availability and punishing hours. Some responses even referenced controversial corporate suggestions regarding 70-hour work weeks.

This incident is part of a rising trend of remote work overlapping dangerously with daily commutes in India's metropolitan cities. In similar incidents recorded earlier, individuals have been filmed working on their laptops while driving, or typing away while riding pillion on bike-taxi services. Instagram Viral Video Leads To Arrest After Man Drives Volkswagen Virtus at Over 200 Kmph in Telangana for Reel.

Man Riding Motorcycle With Laptop On Fuel Tank

WORK FROM BIKE: HYDERABAD MAN SPOTTED WITH LAPTOP ON FUEL TANK OF VEHICLE, VIDEO VIRAL pic.twitter.com/dKtTHQmfg2 — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) June 13, 2026

Local commuters and social media users are increasingly calling for stricter enforcement of traffic rules alongside greater corporate accountability to prevent such high-risk behavior on public roads.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2026 05:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).