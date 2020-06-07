'Immunity Sandesh' Is Kolkata's Delicious Way to Help Boost Your Body's Defence Mechanism Against Illnesses with Herb-Infused Mishti! Pics Of The Delicacy Are Going Viral After 'Corona Sweets'

Immunity Sandesh (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Coronavirus doesn't have any vaccine or cure. However, what one can do as a preventive measure is to boost the immune system to prepare your body to fight against such infections. Right from Ayurveda to Homeopathy, different fields of medicine are coming up with natural ways to help build our body's defence mechanism against contagious illnesses like the coronavirus. However, Kolkata's popular Balaram Mallick and Radharaman Mullick have found a delicious way to help you with boosting your immune system. A special 'Immunity Sandesh' is going viral in the world-famous sweet market of Kolkata. As the name suggests it is being marketed as nutrient-rich sweets that can help your body fight illnesses with a rich range of herbs present in them. For those who do not know, Sandesh is a traditional sweet delicacy of Bengal just like rasgolla, mishti doi, etc.

However, "Immunity Sandesh" was something unheard of until this time when coronavirus is spreading its wings far and wide. The special mishti (sweet) is made with 15 herbs including basil(Tulsi), turmeric(haldi), small cardamom (elaichi), liquorice (mulethi), nutmeg (Jayphal), ginger(Adrak), galangal (Thai ginger or Siamese ginger), pepper, black pepper (Kali Mirch), black cumin (Kala Jeera), bay leaves (Tej Patta). The best part is that refined sugar has not been used so that the quality of the herbs is not compromised. Instead, Himalayan honey has been used which is a healthier alternative of sugar.

Kolkata is famous for its sweets and its delicious food. However, this time it is going viral for this unique version that provides you with amazing taste as well the goodness of immunity-boosting herbs. Store owners aim to send the message about the importance of boosting immunity, especially now when the coronavirus infection is extremely rampant. Here's a pic of the low-calorie, nutrition-packed sweets:

A couple of months ago when coronavirus cases had just started to increase in India, sweet shop owners in West Bengal's Kolkata came up with "corona sweets". They had nothing to do with boosting immunity just desserts designed like coronavirus. The idea was to uplift the spirit of people in difficult times. According to a tweet by ANI, the owner of the confectionery said that he is giving "corona sweets" to his customers as a "gift". "Thousands of people are dying due to coronavirus. It's a message to uplift the spirit of people that we will fight and digest corona & not vice versa", he said. View Pic:

West Bengal: A sweet shop in Kolkata is giving 'Corona' sweets to its customers as gift. Owner of the shop says,"Thousands of people are dying due to the #Coronavirus. It's a message to uplift the spirit of people that we will fight and digest corona & not vice versa". (06.04.20) pic.twitter.com/IUwH5KA98T — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2020

As we write this, the total number of coronavirus cases worldwide are 7,008,556 with 402,686 deaths. A total of 3,428,962 people have been recovered from COVID-19. India currently sees 248,114 coronavirus cases with the number of deaths being 6,954. About 119,293 people have managed to defeat the fatal contagious illness.