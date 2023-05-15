India has always been at the forefront of helping its citizens in conflict zones, and its armed forces have repeatedly demonstrated their commitment. The Indian Army, Air Force, and Navy have conducted several operations, each marked by courage and determination, to rescue thousands of people from conflict zones within India and around the world. Let us look at some of India’s heroic operations for its citizens.

Operation Kohima

The most recent mission amidst the violence in Nagaland is Operation Kohima, where the state government brought back 676 people from violence-hit Manipur. Students and working professionals in Manipur were brought back in 13 buses of Nagaland State Transport, and four police buses as part of ’Operation Kohima Calling’.

Operation Kaveri

Operation Kaveri is an ongoing operation conducted by the Indian Armed Forces to evacuate Indian citizens and foreign nationals from Sudan during the Sudan conflict. About 247 Tamilians have been evacuated and have returned safely to their homes. The evacuation is currently being conducted by air and sea. Around 2,300 Indian Citizens Brought Back From War-Torn Sudan, Says EAM S Jaishankar.

Operation Vande Bharat

Launched by the Indian government in May 2020 it was one of the greatest missions to bring back stranded Indian citizens during the pandemic. This mission continued for several months, making it one of the largest repatriation efforts in history.

Operation Rahat

In 2015, Yemen was in the midst of a violent civil war, with Indian citizens trapped in the conflict zone. Operation Rahaat, launched by the Indian Air Force, was a massive humanitarian mission to rescue stranded Indians and foreign nationals.

Operation Ganga

In the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, India launched Operation Ganga to evacuate its citizens stranded in the war-torn country. The operation successfully brought back over a thousand Indians from Ukraine, including students studying medicine. Operation Ganga, Most Challenging Evacuation Op in Ukraine: Another Feather in India's Cap.

Operation Maitri

Operation Maitri was a unique humanitarian mission launched by India in 2015 to provide aid and relief to earthquake-ravaged Nepal. The mission involved coordinated efforts by various Indian government agencies and the armed forces. The mission was praised for its efficiency and effectiveness in providing much-needed assistance to the people of Nepal during difficult times.

Operation Safe Homecoming

In 2011, this joint operation was conducted by Air India, Navy, and Air Force, to rescue over 16,000 Indian nationals from Libya. This was the first major joint operation of its kind. It was a successful and well-coordinated effort by the Indian government to bring back its citizens from the war-torn region of Libya.

India's commitment to its citizens in conflict zones and its heroic missions have rescued thousands of people and showcased India's military and logistical prowess. These operations inspire all and highlight our unwavering commitment to maintaining peace and security in the region.

