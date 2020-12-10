Chandigarh, December 10: A layover crew of IndiGo flight, who were caught in the bandh and roadblocks while on their way to the Chandigarh airport due to the ongoing agitation, were helped by farmers to cross the barricades. The farmers helped the crew through the inner roads so that they could reach the place where company transport could be available. Farmers' Protest is Movement to Restore India's Democratic Value, Says Akhilesh Yadav.

Captain of the crew, shared a video of walking through country roads. The captain in a tweet called farmers "a good samaritan". He said, "We had a layover @ Chandigarh...got caught in the #bandh & roadblocks. On the way, wonderful farmers helped us through the inner roads. Even some of that led to dead ends. We walked through barricades in a group, shared the available tpts, hitched a ride with good samaritans.." Farmers Reject Govt Proposal, Call For Boycott of All Adani and Reliance Products Including Jio SIMs.

Video of The IndiGo's Crew Walking Through Country Roads:

Take a bow, @IndiGo6E. This layover crew ex-IXC Chandigarh has SOUL ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rWzRjAIZu4 — Kaypius (@realkaypius) December 9, 2020

The captain of the crew praised the farmers and said that these people "don't need hate factories." In another tweet, he said, "...till the next block; thereafter there was company transport. We were constantly in touch with the airport manager. In all fairness, the people were very nice. Never ever did we feel intimated or threatened # IncredibleIndia's lovable #farmers don't need hate factories."

The agitation by farmers camping on the Delhi borders since November 26 to demand repeal of the new agricultural laws continued for the 15th day on Thursday, with peasant leaders adamant on intensifying the protests further. The farmers were protesting against Centre's three newly enacted farm laws. Farmers' leaders on Wednesday, rejected the Central government's proposal of amendment in the laws. Farmers want a complete rollback of these laws.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 10, 2020 02:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).