Have you seen the Indonesian dancers recreating Bollywood’s hit song, ‘Bole Chudiyaan?’ If you haven’t yet, you arrived at the right place. The viral video has impressed the desi netizens. Because, why not? After all, it has all the effects that perfectly shows Bollywood fans are not only restricted to India, but are genuinely global. Films from the 90s continue to enjoy popularity among the millennials and this video from Bollywood movie, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Ghum, by Indonesian influencer, ‘Vina Fan,’ has taken social media by storm as she and other dancers wonderfully ace the original rendition. As the video is enjoying the attention among netizens, in this article, we bring you more spoof clips from the Indonesian dancers that show their love for desi romance and drama, portrayed in the Hindi Cinema. This Video Of An Indonesian Nurse Dancing to Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol's 'Bole Chudiyan' to Cheer COVID-19 Patients Is Going Viral.

Dressed in similar attires, donning matching hairstyles and even how they emote, shot-by-shot, the video posted by famous Indonesian influencer Vina Fan is a hit for reasons. And boy those expressions, we must say, the influencer and the dancers have aced every bit of it!

Watch the Video Here:

The video has crossed over a million views, for obvious reasons. If you are impressed by this spoof, be ready to explore more videos the dancer recreated. From Krrish’s song, “Chori Chori Chupke Chupke,” to “Tumhe Jo Maine Dekha,” from the film Main Hoon Na, you will surely fall in love with her recreation. The videos scream their love for Bollywood songs.

Watch Video: Chori Chori Chupke Chupke Song From Krrish

Watch Video: Tumhe Jo Maine Dekha Song From Main Hoon Na

Watch Video: Chori Chori Chupke Chupke Song

Watch Video: Aate Jaate Jo Milta Hai Song From Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega

Aren’t they so desi? The videos show how much effort she and her team put in to create one video, with such accuracy. Vina Fan YouTube channel has more than 580K subscribers. She posts videos of recreating Bollywood songs, some behind the scenes and bloopers as well, winning massive fan followers on the internet.

