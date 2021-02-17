A bizarre claim has gained international headlines—an Indonesian woman who has claimed no sexual intercourse but “gust of wind,” made her pregnant! She gave birth to a healthy baby girl. The investigation is on, but the mother’s claim has sparked reactions from around the world. Is it really a miracle? Or cryptic pregnancy? Local medical experts believe it is likely later, but the woman insists that she became pregnant from the wind and had given birth within an hour. She added that her monthly menstrual cycle was regular, and she never felt she was expecting, until the gust of wind, which she claimed entered her body and made her pregnant.

The woman identified as 25-year-old Siti Zainah, gave birth to the healthy baby last week in the town of Cianjur, in the southern Indonesian province of West Java. Siti told the media outlets that she was lazing around in her living room when the perception process supposedly occurred. “After afternoon prayer, I was lying face down and then suddenly I felt a gust of wind enter my vagina,” she was quoted saying in reports. 9/11 Miracle Baby! Child Born in Tennesse on September 9 at 9:11 PM Weighs 9 Pounds 11 Ounces.

The 25-year-old added that about fifteen minutes later, she began to experience pain in her stomach, which grew bigger and bigger, and she was immediately taken to a community health clinic and gave birth. The director of Cidaun's community clinic, Eman Sulaeman, reported that the birth process was normal, and the team believe that Siti experienced a cryptic pregnancy. It is a phenomenon whereby women do not become consciously aware of their pregnancy until the last weeks of gestation or in some cases until they give birth.

Media outlets reported that Siti has one previous child with her husband, with whom she was separated four months ago. More updates on the same are awaited. This is not the first time that such a bizarre claim made headlines from Indonesia. Last year, a KPAI official, Sitti Hikmawatty claimed that swimming with men could cause pregnancy because ‘super sperms’ can impregnate women in water.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 17, 2021 05:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).