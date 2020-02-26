Instagram Model With Natural 34KK Boobs Shares Bizarre Messages She Gets From Stalkers

Anastasia Berthier natural 34KK boobs (Photo Credits: YouTube)

In the past decade, the number of people opting for breast augmentation and fillers has only increased drastically. However, amidst so many women opting for breast implants, this woman with natural 34KK breasts is grabbing headlines for all kinds of reasons. Instagram model, Anastasia Berthier says that "Mother Nature has generously given her natural 34KK boobs". However, there is a flip side to it that you won't believe. She recently shared some of the most disturbing messages she receives from strangers and stalkers. She opened up about the dark side of being well-endowed apart from back pain, the struggle to find the right clothes. She says that she has stalkers and receives bizarre messages from strangers online. UK Woman's Breasts Won't Stop Growing! Mother With 48J Bra Size Suffers From Macromastia.

While Anastasia Berthier has found a way to love her large boobs, because she believes that not everyone is blessed like she is, she still has to deal with certain problems. She said, "I haven’t done any surgeries on my breast. Mother Nature was pretty generous to me. As a teenager, I used to be embarrassed of my big breasts. At the age of 15, I was already a D cup. But when I grew up, I learned how to accept myself and my body and even benefit from it. There aren’t many women in the world who have my natural breast size, a fit body and cute face, so why I should be not happy?" to Mirror. Want Bigger Boobs? Beware, This Woman's Botched up Breast Implants Turned Them Into 'Rocks'! Know about Capsular Contracture.

She explains how it is "hard to find lingerie for my size." She said how only a few stores cater to her breast size. And whichever store does usually have the biggest size in their store to offer. However, it is difficult to find her size for all types of lingerie. Big-Boobs Instagram Model, Pamela Odame Watara Claims Influential People Ready to Pay $1000 to Touch Her Huge Breasts; Check Out Hot Videos.

However, that is just one side of her problems. She explained how her large breasts cause her to attract negative attention online. Anastasia, who currently lives in Moscow, Russia said she has faced repeated harassment from an online stalker for years. She has not just been disturbing her but also her friends, family and people she has worked with. Another stalker of her has even threatened to slit his wrists if she didn't reply back to him. Boobie Secrets 101: 9 Funny and Crazy Things Girls Do With Their Boobs Secretly You Wished You Knew.

Anastasia said to Mirror: "One crazy guy was threatening me that he will go to the kitchen and cut his veins if I will not answer. And I have crazy stalker who is following me for a few years, annoying my family, friends and photographers with who I work. There is a lot of pretty ill people and it's can be dangerous when they obsessed with you."

However, none of this has stopped Anastasia from loving her fans. She said she loves her followers and admirers, especially women who give her compliments. Talking about her fans she says, "I do have a lot of admirers and I really love my fans, they are such an inspiration for me! They give me a lot of support and ideas!"