A college student from Chhattisgarh Bilaspur was trying to make a reel for Instagram. However, he lost his life. Ashutosh Gandharva, a resident of Sarakho village of Sarkanda area of ​​Bilaspur in Champa district, was recording a video while standing on the roof of his college's science department's building. He lost control and slipped. He was declared dead on the spot due to a head injury, and police sent his body for postmortem. Ghaziabad Shocker: Three Dead After Being Hit by Train While Making Reels Near Railway Track in Masuri

