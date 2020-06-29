If you love using Instagram and looking through people's stories then the application is becoming more accessible for you, soon. The photo-sharing application is testing a new feature that displays more stories on the page and then the photo posts below. But if you are not much into stories, then you are likely going to hate it, as most people who have got it. Those who have got the new layout are absolutely not impressed and took to the microblogging platform to express their displeasure. Fact Check: Instagram Update Notifies You of Who’s Taken a Screenshot of Your Story, Post and Shared Through DM? Know Truth About This Claim.

As per the new layout, the application will make an interface that gives more importance to the stories than the posts. So there will be double lines of stories panel, which you can slide through. In this layout, you can see stories of more people, in case you were previously missing out. So at a time, you can see 8 stories on your page, with the recent posts below. The feature is in a testing phase and some of the users have got it already. However, the feedback is not that great as most people are hating it. They have shared the pictures of the new layout and slammed it.

Check Tweets About The New Instagram Layout:

Hate It

WHY IS THE INSTAGRAM STORIES LAYOUT LIKE THIS NOW I HATE IT pic.twitter.com/3zZ2RYAafx — big unnie energy (@eyelashviperrr) June 23, 2020

Hideous

@instagram your new story layout is fucking hideous pic.twitter.com/sbjd4KzHhx — Elizabeth (@Lize106) June 23, 2020

Ouch, Someone's Too Unhappy

I’d like to thank this dumb fucking Instagram layout for being so ugly it’s cutting my Instagram screen time in half pic.twitter.com/UPMfTTdeki — dumb bitch (@erinsanidiot) June 27, 2020

Testing Mode?

New Instagram Stories layout in testing? pic.twitter.com/re3s1DU3PL — 𝙰𝚊𝚢𝚞𝚜𝚑 👨🏻‍💻🏡 (@aayushjain) June 29, 2020

Horrible

That new Instagram story layout is horrible — jack (@Jack_W_Bailey) June 26, 2020

Messed Up

Why did instagram mess with the stories layout????? Now it's in my face — ❔ (@saltyBITCHsquit) June 23, 2020

Clearly, people are unhappy with the likely changes that will come in maybe the new update. It's in testing mode and before you begin to hate it, at least you know what's the new thing will look like? How do you feel about the more stories on your feed now?

