Mahlagha Jaberi, an Iranian-born model, is causing controversy online after she wore an outfit that resembled a noose to draw attention to a spate of executions in Iran. Mahlagha Jaberi protested executions in Iran on Friday at the Cannes Film Festival in France by donning a revealing outfit with a neckline that resembled a noose. A video that Jaberi, 33, "[d]edicated to the people of Iran" was posted on her Instagram after she made an appearance at the Cannes Film Festival. She posted the footage with the hashtag "#StopExecutionsInIran."

Human Rights Watch recently stated that the sharp uptick in executions by the Iranian government in recent weeks is a grave violation of the right to life and should be met with international criticism. Iran executed at least 192 people, including 8 women, between January 1 and May 5, 2023, most of them for drug-related crimes, including murder.

Iran has recently carried out several hanging killings of civilians despite protests from the Biden administration and a warning to "not carry out these executions." According to the Norway-based Iran Human Rights group, the nation has executed at least 90 people in the past 18 days, making May the "bloodiest month" in the country in the previous five years.

Journalists, political analysts, and government officials are divided and are either praising or criticising the model for her protest video as her film and costume choice become viral online. Leftist columnist Yashar Ali criticised Jaberi over the video, calling it "disgraceful." Michael Doran, a senior fellow at the Hudson Institute, claimed that Jaberi's attire was an "eye-catching" demonstration of "protest."

Anton Gerashchenko, a consultant to the Ukrainian minister of internal affairs, claimed in a written statement that Jaberi's attire demonstrated her "brave." Some people declared they "stand" with her. Following the criticism, Jaberi gave a clarification and wrote on Instagram: “My dress designed by @jilaatelier. We wanted to make a fashion statement to observe the glamour of Cannes, but more importantly, to bring media attention to the wrongful executions of Iranian people. Unfortunately, political statements are not allowed at the film festival and the security stopped me from showing the back of my dress, but the ‘noose’ meaning was well understood.”

