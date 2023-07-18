Flyysoulja of the Island Boys has addressed criticism following the upload of images of him and his brother Kodiyakredd to their shared XXX OnlyFans account. On July 5, Dexerto revealed that the Island Boys had signed up for OnlyFans using their own join account, risking expulsion as a result of XXX "incest" allegations. Social media users reacted negatively to videos and images of the twin boys kissing, labelling them "nasty" in the process. The Island Boys uploaded a video to TikTok of them making out while their XXX OnlyFans page was becoming popular. Mother-Son Sex, Incest Shocker! Woman Admits Having Sex With Son, Husband and Father ‘Still Loves Them and Ready To Let Bygones Be Bygones’.

However, Flyysoulja responded to the criticism in a comment to TMZ, claiming that they have kissed before and that he has no sexual feelings for his brother. “We’re both straight males, and kissing is not counted as a sexual act,” he said.

In addition, he said that they included the clip for "another reason," telling TMZ that they wanted people to realise how "f*cked up" the world is. Flyysoulja continued by criticising them, saying that the video of them kissing received more attention than the ones of him performing charitable deeds like feeding the hungry.

With the song "I'm An Island Boy" becoming wildly successful on TikTok in 2021, The Island Boys started to achieve notoriety. Since then, they have come clean and called the well-known song "trash" in an interview with Steve-O. The twins, who have amassed millions of followers across all of their accounts, have remained close throughout their ascent to online fame, to the point where some viewers may have been a touch turned off by their closeness.

After posting a selfie of the two of them standing together, almost touching tongues, the brothers demonstrated how close they are. While his brother Kodiakredd stands next to him shirtless with his tongue out and staring down at his brother Flyysoulja's tongue, the latter is seen sticking out into the camera.

