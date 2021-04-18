YouTube sensation Jeffree Star rolled a car three times after skidding on black ice in Wyoming, US, last week. His friend Daniel Lucas was with him; both were hospitalised, and still recovering from the fateful accident. Following the crash, the YouTuber shared the first photos of his wrecked Rolls Royce, and it was scary. The beauty mogul posted four pics of his car, which showed the expensive and damaged vehicle. The front windshield smashed in as well as the right side of the bumper was destroyed. He said, “It saved our lives.” It sure did! The car looks bad, but it could have been much worse. Fans were quick to respond in the comments section, and wishes the YouTuber and his friend a speedy recovery.

The YouTube sensation turned many heads when he shared pics of his hot pink Rolls Royce in February this year. He unveiled his customised car to fans on social media, giving them a quick tour of his supercar collection. But the influencer, who is also a founder of his namesake makeup brand, revealed on the internet that he and his close friend Daniel were injured in a car accident on Friday, April 16. Star posted photos of the Rolls Royce that was crushed during his car accident—but it turns out, this beast of a machine saved the YouTuber and his friend’s life.

Jeffree Star and His Friend Daniel

A few hours ago Jeffree and Daniel were in a severe car accident and the car flipped 3 times after hitting black ice 💔 We will update you all when the doctor gives us more info. So thankful they are both alive. pic.twitter.com/ZIyikskJlq — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) April 16, 2021

After he was discharged from the hospital, he went over to the tow yard, where the car was stored, and posted photos of the wreckage and aftermath. He captioned, “This was hard but I had to go see my car today. Thank God a #RollsRoyce is built with highly reinforced steel because it saved our lives. Time to heal and let my body repair.”

See Pics of Jeffree Star's Wrecked Car

This was hard but I had to go see my car today. Thank God a #RollsRoyce is built with highly reinforced steel because it saved our lives 🙏🏻 Time to heal and let my body repair. pic.twitter.com/5YY5CVpl1V — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) April 17, 2021

It looks scary. Star earlier revealed in his Instagram stories that he lost control of the car after hitting some black ice, which sent him and his passenger flying off the road. It is great to see both of them recovering well after the life-threatening crash. His friend Daniel is not discharged from the hospital as he is having more tests done. The beauty mogul said that since Daniel survived colon cancer three times, he is having complications with his organs. We wish both of them a speedy recovery.

