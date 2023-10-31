Milan, October 31: A 31-year-old fashion worker who suffered an accident while working at Stella McCartney's Italian showroom claimed she can no longer wear high heels and is suing the star's brand, seeking compensation of up to 100,000 pound. Chloe Mickelborough broke her leg during an advertisement shoot when she crashed through a "walkway" and plummeted to the floor below at the designer's Milan showroom. The content creator said the accident left her with continuous pain and swelling in her foot. Her lawyer, Michael Patrick claimed that the organisation failed to provide a safe working place for Mickelborough.

Prior to the unfortunate accident that happened in June 2018, Mickelborough was supposed to interview the company's senior executives Andrew Dershaw and Ida Simonsen, as part of an advertising campaign for Stella's World clothing range. According to Mirror report, the walkway had been split into two segments, with one section enclosed by a railing, creating a closed area. The walkway had no signs of warning danger and seemed to be safe and stable. "Unbeknownst to the claimant, the flooring in the closed area could not support her weight. Accordingly, that flooring immediately gave way and the claimant fell through to the first floor below, thereby suffering personal injury", Mickelborough's lawyer Michael Patrick claimed. UK: Amazon Employee Dies During Shift at Welsh Warehouse, Company Says it Launched ‘Thorough Investigation’ Into Tragic Incident.

However, Stella McCartney company refuted the charges and denied responsibility for the accident. Barrister Nadia Whittaker representing Stella McCartney Ltd blamed Mickelborough and said "she is the sole author of her misfortune". "Mickelborough climbed a railing to get access to an unsafe, unauthorised area and the corrugated plastic she fell through was not a floor", she added. The 52-year-old fashion designer Stella McCartney, is the daughter of popular British singer Beatle Paul. Her line of clothing is popular with celebrities like Melania Trump and Amal Clooney (wife of American actor George Clooney). UK: Bullied British-Indian Former Employee Gets Over 2.3 Million Pounds in Compensation From Royal Mail for Blowing Whistle on Potential Fraud.

Documents filed by the petitioner say that she suffers constant pain and swelling, cannot dance or run. Mickelborough suffered a left heel fracture that required a surgery, followed by an additional operation two years later to mend a broken screw and release toe tendons. Additionally, she now experiences post-traumatic arthritis in her affected joints and continues to endure discomfort, and limited mobility which restricts her to sedentary, office-based forms of employment, said Mickelborough's lawyer.

