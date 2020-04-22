Jharkhand: Tigress Anushka Gives Birth to Three Cubs at Bhagwan Birsa Zoo in Ranchi, People Welcome The Good News Amid Coronavirus Scare (Watch Video)

Tiger cubs born in Jharkhand zoo (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

The coronavirus news updates coming in from the country are not too heartening, as the number of cases continues to rise and so does the death toll. But amid this COVID 19 scare, a piece of positive news has come in from Jharkhand, where a tigress named Anushka has given birth to three cubs. The tigress is from Bhagwan Birsa Biological Park in Jharkhand. The Indian Forest Service (IFS) shared this piece of good news along with small clips which show the little cubs playing with their mother. Twitterati was happy to know this positive news and joined in to congratulate the staff working in the zoo. 'Lucky' Tiger Cub Born in Sariska Reserve of Rajasthan: Know What is Infanticide in Carnivores and Why This Newborn Becomes a Special One.

As reported by Hindustan Times, tigress Anushka and tiger Mallik are the parents of the new cubs. As per PK Verma, state chief wildlife warden, this is the second time the tiger couple has given birth in the past two years. The last time the cubs were born in April 2018. The IFS Association shared the video of the newly born cubs on Twitter.

Check Video of Tigress and Her New Born Cubs at Jharkhand Zoo:

In this #Corona-filled gloomy environment heartening news coming from #BhagwanBirsaZoo,Jharkhand where a Tigress has given birth to three cubs .Congratulations to all the Zoo Officials and staffs of Bhagwan Birsa Zoo,Ranchi. @HemantSorenJMM @Forest_Dept_GOJ pic.twitter.com/TYeg3qFeYv — IFS Association (@CentralIfs) April 21, 2020

People were joyful at the new arrivals and the video has got over 7,500 views. Check some of the reactions.

Proud Moment

Very proud moment for all indians, That we somewhere protecting wild life. Wild life is the best of gifts for us from nature. — Anzar Shah (@AnzarShah3) April 21, 2020

Appreciating Zoo Officials

That's great news, and appreciate the efforts of the Zoo officials for this successful breeding in captivity 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 — @ul V (@AttulV) April 21, 2020

Amazing News

That's amazing news 💙🐅 — Mrigank Goyal (@GoyalMrigank) April 21, 2020

Loving the Cuteness!

So cute 😍😍😍😍 — Sakshi Goyal ( #stayHome #staysafe) (@goyalsakshisg) April 21, 2020

It's great and pleasing to the eye. — Lal Alok Nath Shahdeo (@alok_shahdeo) April 21, 2020

The tigers were born on April 18 and all three cubs are in good health. "The tigress is showing normal maternal care patterns and the cubs are in good health," said zoo veterinarian Dr Ajay Kumar in HT report. Currently, all the zoos are shut because of the lockdown in the country. Also, in case, the zoo does open, the cubs will not be there for public viewing, at least until three months.