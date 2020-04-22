Jharkhand: Tigress Anushka Gives Birth to Three Cubs at Bhagwan Birsa Zoo in Ranchi, People Welcome The Good News Amid Coronavirus Scare (Watch Video)
Tiger cubs born in Jharkhand zoo (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

The coronavirus news updates coming in from the country are not too heartening, as the number of cases continues to rise and so does the death toll. But amid this COVID 19 scare, a piece of positive news has come in from Jharkhand, where a tigress named Anushka has given birth to three cubs. The tigress is from Bhagwan Birsa Biological Park in Jharkhand. The Indian Forest Service (IFS) shared this piece of good news along with small clips which show the little cubs playing with their mother. Twitterati was happy to know this positive news and joined in to congratulate the staff working in the zoo. 'Lucky' Tiger Cub Born in Sariska Reserve of Rajasthan: Know What is Infanticide in Carnivores and Why This Newborn Becomes a Special One.

As reported by Hindustan Timestigress Anushka and tiger Mallik are the parents of the new cubs. As per PK Verma, state chief wildlife warden, this is the second time the tiger couple has given birth in the past two years. The last time the cubs were born in April 2018. The IFS Association shared the video of the newly born cubs on Twitter.

Check Video of Tigress and Her New Born Cubs at Jharkhand Zoo:

People were joyful at the new arrivals and the video has got over 7,500 views. Check some of the reactions.

The tigers were born on April 18 and all three cubs are in good health. "The tigress is showing normal maternal care patterns and the cubs are in good health," said zoo veterinarian Dr Ajay Kumar in HT report. Currently, all the zoos are shut because of the lockdown in the country. Also, in case, the zoo does open, the cubs will not be there for public viewing, at least until three months.