József Szájer, a member of the European Parliament, representing the Hungarian Prime Minister, Viktor Orban’s Fidesz party has reportedly resigned from his position after he was caught attending a sex party. The leading right-wing politician, left his role on November 29. According to reports, he allegedly fled the sex party above a bar by shinning down a drainpipe and when stopped by police was found to have drugs in his backpack. He issued a statement apologising for his wrongdoing and resigned from his position. The Belgian police detained more than 20 people, mostly men, many of whom were reported to be naked at a house party in a central Brussels apartment.

Belgium eased its coronavirus restrictions ahead of the festive season by allowing shops to reopen; however, stricter rules continue to be in place. As per its latest guidelines, visits to the homes of family and friends are not allowed, and only one close contact is permitted outside the household. The lockdown rules further forbid any gathering of more than four people in a closed space. Szájer broke the restriction after he allegedly attended the sex party. A source close to the investigation reported that officers were called after a complaint was made about a ‘night-time disturbance.’

Szájer admitted he was present at the private party and apologised. “After the police asked for my identity — since I did not have ID on me — I declared that I was a MEP,” he was quoted saying in reports. “The police continued the process and finally issued an official verbal warning and transported me home. I deeply regret violating the Covid restrictions, it was irresponsible on my part. I am ready to stand for the fine that occurs,” he added. He announced his resignation as an MEP and urged people to treat the matter as ‘strictly personal’ to him.

Szájer is a member of the Fidesz party that backs traditional family value and is hostile to LGBT rights. Meanwhile, Belgium’s updated coronavirus restrictions include a night curfew on Christmas Eve at Wallonia and Brussels with exceptions for ‘essential tips’ for urgent medical reasons and professional commutes.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 02, 2020 12:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).