Remember last year, when there were more rare animals on the road as people stayed indoors? In the months of total lockdown because of coronavirus, several wild animals, birds were seen frequenting the local areas. There were constantly looked as examples of Nature healing and animals reclaiming over the world. But things have gone considerably back to normal as humans get out of their homes. However, a rare sight of an ostrich frantically running on the streets was captured in Karachi. The native bird to Africa had apparently escaped from a private zoo in the city and made its way into traffic, running along the vehicles on road. A video of this rare sight is of course, going viral and amusing netizens. Ostrich Photobombs Spanish Politician’s Live Broadcast; Funny Viral Instances of Animals and Birds' Interference That Made the Internet Laugh (Pics & Videos).

As per local reports, this incident occurred in the city's Korangi No. 4 on Tuesday, January 5. The ostrich was in a private zoo enclosure, and it ran out of fear after water entered in here. The poor bird must have been scared for his life, but seeing the sight of an ostrich running in the middle of a street is definitely not something that you see everyday. So people on Twitter while feeling a little pity for it, cannot help but also laugh at what's happening. This reminds us of another time, when picture of giraffes kept as pets in Karachi had surfaced online.

Watch Video of Ostrich Running in Traffic in Karachi:

An ostrich ran away from a Zoo in Korangi #Karachi pic.twitter.com/ew9Icmkot1 — Usama Qureshi (@UsamaQureshy) January 6, 2021

The video has over 26,000 views and some people express that it is enjoying its freedom. Check some reactions:

Just Karachi Things!

Iss sheher mai roz koi ajeeb si activity chal rahi hoti hai — nma (@namaloomafraaad) January 6, 2021

Simran!

Ja simran ja... jee le zindagi 😍😘 — Asher (@iAsherAKhan) January 6, 2021

Running Out of Fear

the poor bird must've been terrified. I hope it's safe — Haider (@HaiderGhaznavi) January 6, 2021

Enjoying Its Freedom

This is what Azadi feels like. All zoos should be closed down. — Noor­­ ­­­­Pamiri (@noorpamiri) January 7, 2021

Some people complained about the condition of the zoos here and all the animals being unsafe. The bird was followed by park employees who managed to capture it safely. It was then returned to the facility.

