Katie Hopkins Pranked by Youtuber Josh Pieters, Prankster Takes Jibe at Political Commentator After Twitter Suspends Her Account

Katie Hopkins Pranked by Youtuber Josh Pieters. (Photo Credits: Youtube)

YouTube prankster Josh Pieters foxed political commentator Katie Hopkins and took a jibe at the controversial public figure after Twitter suspended her account. The prankster managed to make Hopkins fly all the way to Prague and pick up a "completely fake award." Pieters shared the image of handing over the fake award trophy to the political commentator. YouTube Bans Dangerous, Harmful Pranks Videos.

Pieters tweeted the picture on Twitter and made a tongue-in-cheek remark at the political analyst. Taking a dig at Hopkins, Pieters wrote, "Now that Katie Hopkins can't read Twitter, I can tell you that on Monday I made her fly to Prague to pick up a completely fake award." He ended his tweet with the words that the video would be up shortly. PewDiePie Defeats T-Series As Most Popular Channel After YouTube Deletes Spam Subcribers.

Now that Katie Hopkins can’t read Twitter, I can tell you that on Monday I made her fly to Prague to pick up a completely fake award. Video up shortly. pic.twitter.com/8EeQsQX6U3 — Josh Pieters (@joshua_pieters) January 30, 2020

Earlier today, on Friday, the controversial rightwing commentator's Twitter account was suspended after her posts allegedly violated the conditions and user policies of the social media site.

The YouTube prankster's modus operandi for this prank involved creating an association based out of South Africa. The prank involved hosting an awards show in the Czech Republic, and mentioned the reason for honouring Hopkins by calling the British commentator as a “free speech champion”. Pieters released a video titled “I Flew Katie Hopkins to Prague to Win a Fake Award" and explained how he arranged the frank, a sort of behind-the-scenes.