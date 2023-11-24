Kochi, November 24: Arya Shylajan, a Kerala policewoman, is winning hearts after she voluntarily came forward to breastfeed a four-month-old girl whose mother was admitted to the state run hospital here. The infant’s mother hails from Patna and her husband, a migrant worker, is in jail here. Shylajan said the call came from the Control Room stating that four kids were in the hospital where their mother was admitted owing to a heart valve problem.

“Soon a team from our station reached the hospital and brought the four kids to the station. We noticed that the kids were all hungry. We brought the 13, 5 and 2-year-olds food. Then there was this baby girl, just four months old and she was crying out of hunger. Seeing this I told my superior officer that I am a feeding mother and I am willing to breastfeed her,” said Shylajan. Indian Army Jawan Arrested by Kerala Police for Faking Assault by ‘PFI’ Activists (Watch Video).

Kerala Policewoman Breastfeeds Infant

എറണാകുളം ജനറൽ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ ഐസിയുവിൽ അഡ്മിറ്റായ പാട്ന സ്വദേശിയുടെ 4 കുട്ടികളെയാണ് നോക്കാൻ ആരും ഇല്ലാത്തതിനാൽ രാവിലെ കൊച്ചി സിറ്റി വനിതാ സ്റ്റേഷനിൽ എത്തിച്ചത്. അതിൽ 4 മാസം പ്രായമായ കുഞ്ഞിന് ഫീഡിങ് മദർ ആയ ആര്യ മുലപ്പാൽ ഇറ്റിച്ച് വിശപ്പകറ്റി ❤️❤️ കുട്ടികളെ ശിശു ഭവനിലേക്ക് മാറ്റി.. pic.twitter.com/kzcrzq0hh6 — Remya Rudrabhairav (@RMahatej) November 23, 2023

“The officer agreed and I fed the baby. We were told that the mother had fed the baby and after that she was not able to do it. I feel happy that I was able to feed the child, as I have a nine-month-old baby too, whom I breastfeed,” added Shylajan. The Patna couple have five kids, and one of them lives in Patna.

