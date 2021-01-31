Finding buried treasure is many people’s aspirations. And if you something really big, your fate could be changed forever! Something similar happened to an amateur treasure hunter who unveiled the headpiece from the lost crown of Henry VIII, the King of England from 1509 to 1547. It is a historic centrepiece and reportedly worth of 2.5 million USD. The solid gold and enamel figure were lost for over 400 years until discovered by the metal detectorist recently under a tree in a Northamptonshire field. Experts say the find is one the most significant by an amateur.

Henry VIII was the King of England from 1509 until his death in 1547. The headpiece was later used at the coronations of his children, Edward, Mary and Elizabeth and them of James I and Charles I. It was in 1649, when English statesman Oliver Cromwell abolished the monarchy, beheaded King Charles I and ordered the crown, once worn by Henry VIII to be melted down, minted and sold as coins. However, the ordered were not followed. The Sun noted that the crown’s 344 precious stones were sold separately while other parts were passed on intact never to be seen again. What Is The Fate Of Priceless Treasures From Notre-Dame Cathedral.

Kevin Duckett ended the 400-year-old mystery when he dug up the gold figurine. He took his find home, cleaned it up and contacted his find liaison officer before starting his own research. Keven discovered SH (Saint Henry) inscribed on the bottom. He remembered an article which detailed how Henry VIII altered his crown during his 36-year reign. You can learn more about the crown HERE.

Keven took it to the Historic Royal Palaces to verify his find. It is now being kept at the British Museum, and once officially verified, he must sell it to them for a whooping price set by an independent board. Researchers call it an extraordinary find and all that is required now is some form of official confirmation.

