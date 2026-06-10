Kiyomasa Viral Video: Japan’s Viral Gorilla Wins Hearts Online With Human-Like Reaction After Fight With Mate

A video of a gorilla appearing to be lost in deep contemplation after a disagreement with his mate has gone viral across social media, drawing thousands of reactions from users who say the animal's expression is surprisingly relatable.

The gorilla at the center of the attention is Kiyomasa, a 13-year-old western lowland gorilla living at Higashiyama Zoo and Botanical Garden in Nagoya, Japan. Born on November 1, 2012, Kiyomasa is the son of Shabani, the world-famous silverback whose striking appearance earned him a global fan following. Viral 'Donald Trump' Albino Buffalo Spared From Eid al-Adha Sacrifice in Bangladesh, Animal Moved to National Zoo.

Kiyomasa the Gorilla Goes Viral for Looking Deep in Thought After Spat

Human-like reaction: Kiyomasa, a gorilla at a zoo in Japan, appeared deep in thought after a fight with his mate. pic.twitter.com/K4ad8JsptO — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) June 9, 2026

Viral Video Captures Thoughtful Moment

The now-viral one-minute clip shows Kiyomasa sitting alone in what many viewers have described as a classic "thinking pose."

With his right arm folded across his body and his left hand resting on his mouth, the gorilla appears to be staring into the distance, giving the impression that he is deep in thought. According to reports, the footage was captured shortly after Kiyomasa had a spat with his mate, a detail that quickly fueled online speculation and humor. Punch the Monkey Viral Video: Baby Macaque Steps out of Cage, Shares Heartwarming Bond With Ichikawa Zoo Staff (Watch Video).

The video's popularity appears to stem from how human-like Kiyomasa's body language looks in the footage. While there is no way to know exactly what the gorilla was thinking at the time, many viewers have interpreted the scene as a familiar moment of replaying an argument long after it has ended.

Whether Kiyomasa was genuinely reflecting on his reported disagreement or simply resting in a comfortable position, social media users have embraced their own interpretation of the moment.

Kiyomasa belongs to a well-known gorilla family at Higashiyama Zoo and Botanical Garden. His father, Shabani, gained international fame years ago for his distinctive appearance, attracting visitors and media attention from around the world.

Now, Kiyomasa is enjoying his own moment in the spotlight, becoming one of the internet's most talked-about viral animal stars this week thanks to a brief but widely shared display of what many viewers see as a remarkably relatable expression.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Insider Paper), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2026 07:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).