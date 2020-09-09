Keeping Up with the Kardashians had been the bible for all crazy trends, iconic meme moments and tea. The most dramatic series that revolves around a huge family, KUWTK is now coming to an end. The Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner. Caitlyn Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner starrer E! reality series will stop airing after 14 years and 20 seasons. In an Instagram post, Kim Kardashian West shared a heartfelt statement saying, "To our amazing fans - It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians. After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way." Check post:

As the reality show ends, here are some of the raunchiest moments from KUWTK:

After splitting from Scott Disick, Kourtney stripped down for a fresh photoshoot

Kim lost Kourtney's nude photos. During the first season of "KUWTK," Kourtney's nude photos leaked after Kim stole them and put them in her purse as a prank. Her purse was stolen, and when Kim realized that meant her pictures could leak, she panicked. The family called in the FBI for help since Kourtney was underage when the photos were taken, and in the end, they never surfaced.

Kim posed for Playboy for the first time. In the first season of "KUWTK," Kim posed for Playboy for the first time and brought mom Kris along with her for support. At the time, her decision to pose for the magazine was shocking.

Khloe made a nude video for Lamar. When Khloe and Lamar were still married, Khloe made a surprise sexy video for him but was embarrassed when he ended up watching it with her brother, Rob.

Kourtney Waxes Khloe's Vagina When Khloe needed to get her lady parts waxed for hubby Lamar Odom, there was only one woman for the job—Kourtney. Doesn't get more ride or die than that.

Recently, reports had it that Kim and Kourtney even got into a physical fight over their drama at the end of Thursday's season 18 premiere. Kim told Jimmy on Monday, that it was pretty intense and she feels like its been a lot of build-up resentment from Kourtney, or just feeling like she doesn't really want to film anymore.

