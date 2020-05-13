Kylie Jenner Shares Pic of Stretch Marks on Boobs on Instagram! Netizens Praise the Beauty Mogul for Crushing Fake Beauty Standards

Kylie Jenner Shares Pic of Stretch Marks on Her Boobs on Instagram (Photo Credits: Instagram and Twitter)

Kylie Jenner posted a picture on Instagram and it went viral instantly. Nothing new about it, right? Well, you will be surprised to know that only this time it is not JUST because of how flawless she looks, but also how she created a new normal on social media- having stretch marks on your boobs. We all have stretch marks on some part of our body and that is beyond beautiful, but Kylie Jenner flaunting them on Instagram is another level inspiration for so many women out there who hate their body. Stretch marks are just as beautiful as any other part of women's bodies, but insane "body standards" have made most people doubt themselves and run behind unattainable beauty goals.

The beauty mogul has set an example that stretch marks must not be hidden. You must flaunt them and not feel insecure about them. In the picture, Kylie Jenner can be seen using her daughter Stormi's butterfly filter on Instagram. While showing her hot curves, Jenner made no effort to hide the stretch marks on her boobs. It does speak volumes.

Fans are thrilled and the picture is making the women on the internet comfortable in their own skin. Women on Twitter feel that if Kylie can have stretch marks and flaunt them, they or anyone can and that it is absolutely normal to have these marks on the body. Check out Kylie Jenner's pic:

I finally like a normal human after seeing that @KylieJenner also has boob stretch marks! pic.twitter.com/3moyCCznCd — 🌹Rosa🌹 (@ladybee_89) May 11, 2020

Here are some of the reactions:

if @KylieJenner can have stretch marks on her boobs then i can them too. #selflove — sabrina parker (@parkersabrina12) May 12, 2020

It is making netizens comfortable in their own skin

Kylie Jenner has stretch marks on her boobies, and idk why but this makes me feel like it’s okay that I too have stretch marks — 🌙 (@mystic_lee) May 12, 2020

Totally!

If Kylie has stretch marks and it's still rocking it, why can we accept that on ourselves ? pic.twitter.com/IAHOoERO78 — Lorraine (@lorenavillalobs) May 11, 2020

Women Shouldn't Be Ashamed of Anything!

Kylie jenner juga punya stretch mark... all women should not be ashamed of it pic.twitter.com/HdBAb6PjMW — iodine (@septembread) May 12, 2020

Comments like "If Kylie has stretch marks and is still rocking it, why can’t we accept that on ourselves?" or "Kylie Jenner showing off her stretch marks unapologetically is growth" and even something like, "Did miss Kylie Jenner just post an Instagram story showing her boob stretch marks to her millions of followers??????? Yes she DID!!!!!" is what we exactly need for growth. We hope to see more such pictures inspiring the girls around the world.