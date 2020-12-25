Larry, the Downing Street cat in London, is quite famous. A resident to the 10 Downing Street since 2011, the feline spends his days greeting guests to the UK Prime Minister’s home. The cat who is always a favourite of camera crews awaiting news outside the home of the British PM, found himself captivating the world’s media recently as they waited in vain for a Brexit breakthrough. He smoothly stalked a pigeon, pounced on it and then let it slip from his grasp. The video capturing the tussle has gone viral on social media, garnering many views and comments. Cat lovers on the internet were quite intrigued with the feline.

It was tense Christmas Eve for the nation and the world, as they were waiting eagerly for PM Boris Johnson to announce of a post-Brexit deal was finally clinched. As everyone waited for an update, the cat grabbed the attention of politics watchers as he pounced on the pigeon. Larry can be seen stalking the pigeon outside Boris Johnson’s official residents and even managed to catch it, but only to let it go. The clip is too short, but it captures the intense moment. Despite catching his unsuspecting victim, the bird managed to fly off seemingly unharmed after a brief scuffle.

Watch Viral Video of Larry Pouncing on Pigeon:

Here’s Larry the Downing Street cat (@Number10cat) catching a pigeon in front of the waiting press this morning... pic.twitter.com/1aBwNedrtf — Luke Powell (@LukePowell88) December 24, 2020

Larry, officially known as the chief mouser, was rehomed from Battersea Dogs and Cats Home in 2011 and was said to have a ‘strong predatory drive.’ It was the former Prime Minister of the UK David Cameron who expressed his fondness for the feline, saying that he would make a ‘great addition’ to the Number 10 team at the time. Larry was less popular than feline Palmerston, who reportedly lived at the Foreign Office across the street, before he finally retired this year and moved to the countryside.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 25, 2020 12:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).