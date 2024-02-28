Every four years, we get a special treat. What is it, you ask? A Leap Year. And guess what? 2024 is a leap year, and February 29 is Leap Day! This means we get an extra day in February, shaking up our usual calendar routine. But why do we even need leap years? Well, it all comes down to keeping our calendar in sync with the seasons. Though our calendar usually sticks to 365 days, Earth's journey around the sun actually takes about 365.25 days. That quarter of a day might not seem like a big deal, but it is! With time, it throws our calendar out of sync with the seasons. To fix the mismatch, we add an extra day—Leap Day—every four years. This minor adjustment ensures that our calendar stays in sync with the seasons. Without these leap days, we could gradually find ourselves celebrating summer in what should be the chill of winter! So, all the intricate plotting will ensure that we stay in harmony with the seasons for years to come. So, here's to leap years, keeping our calendars—and our seasons—right on track! Leap Year 2024: What Is a Leap Year? How Many Days in 2024? Why Does This Year Get an Extra Day? Understanding the Significance of Leap Years.

Let’s dive into some Leap Day facts:

• February 29 is hands down the rarest birthday for a person to have since it comes only once every four years.

• It is estimated that of the 8 billion people on earth, only about 5 million were born on February 29.

• People born on Leap Day, February 29, are called Leapers, Leaplings, or Leap Day babies.

• In a non-leap year, people born on February 29 can celebrate their birthday on either February 28 or March 1.

• It was the Romans who first officially declared February 29 as Leap Day.

• February 29 is added to the calendar every four years because Earth's orbit around the sun is about 365.25 days, slightly more than the standard 365-day year.

• Without Leap Day, our calendars would be out of sync with the seasons.

• In technical terms, February 29 is called an intercalary day. Intercalary days are specific days inserted into a calendar to ensure that it works right.

• The Henriksen family from Andenes, Norway, holds the official record for the most children born on Leap Day. Karin Henriksen gave birth to three kids on February 29, Heidi in 1960, Olav in 1964, and Leif-Martin in 1968. Leap Year 2024 Funny Memes and Motivational Posts Go Viral in Equal Measure, Netizens Seem Ready for 366 Days Full of Opportunities!.

In essence, Leap Day is a fascinating mix of history and science on our calendar. It's a rare and special day that reminds us of the wonders of time. So, let's celebrate its uniqueness!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 28, 2024 10:52 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).