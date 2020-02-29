Leap Year 2020: Funny Memes & Jokes On Leap Day To Make February 29, a Day Full Of LOLs For You!

Leap Year Memes and Jokes (Photo Credits: Instagram)

It is leap day aka February 29! Time to celebrate this one extra day we get after four years. If you are wondering why is there at all a hype for Leap day when it is just another day with nothing special happening! Well, let's consider it as an excuse to laugh a little more. February is like that one guest that comes home after a long time but is super special! But do you know what is more special? Funny Memes and jokes. And funny Memes and jokes about leap year just takes away the cake!

There are so many memes about February 29, however the best ones are still aimed at the people who have their birthdays on February 29. I mean they really have to wait for four year for leap day to come so that they can celebrate their birthdays. LOL. Anyway, real meme lovers will know that there is no good or bad time for memes. They sound amazing all throughout the year.

Funny Memes have really made our lives a lot easier by giving us reasons to laugh out hearts out. Don't tell us that you don't binge check memes whenever you are free to steal some laughter? Let's do the same this leap day. Check out some of the best leap day memes.

LOL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KandiRae Graber (@gypsiechick) on Jan 1, 2020 at 12:00am PST

ROFL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erin Elizabeth Dupuis (@oui.oui_ee.dapwee) on Dec 31, 2019 at 11:41pm PST

Can't Stop Laughing

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VERO MODA INDIA (@veromodaindia) on Dec 31, 2019 at 10:36pm PST

ROFL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fine Arts Network (@fineartsnetwork) on Dec 31, 2019 at 10:24pm PST

Here you go with the memes! But did you know there are also a few superstitions that exist related to leap year? Some February 29 traditions even help you make the day luckier for you. Well, no matter how you decide to celebrate the day, make sure to share a smile!