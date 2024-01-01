Mumbai, January 1: As we usher in a new year, 2024 brings an extra day with it, making it a leap year. A leap year, which happens every four years, adds an extra day to the calendar, making it 366 days longer instead of the usual 365. This additional day, known as a leap day, is inserted to keep our calendar year synchronised with the astronomical year. Let's delve into what a leap year is, the significance of the leap day, and why we have this peculiar adjustment in our calendar.

Why Does This Year Get an Extra Day?

Adding a leap day might seem like a simple calendar adjustment, but its significance lies in syncing Earth's journey around the sun with the seasons. Earth takes slightly under 365.25 days to complete its orbit, while a year traditionally consists of 365 days. Without leap years, the alignment of equinoxes and solstices with the seasons would gradually shift. In the absence of leap years, seasons would swap every 750 years, leading to winters occurring in the middle of summer.

What is a Leap Day?

Mark your calendars for February 29, 2024, also known as the Leap Day. While February typically has 28 days, leap years grant an extra day to this month, ensuring that the calendar stays synchronised with Earth's orbit around the sun. The addition of this extra day occurs every four years, providing a fascinating quirk to our annual timekeeping.

Leap Year Rule

Determining leap years involves more than a simple four-year cycle. While a year is considered a leap year if divisible by four, there's an exception. If a year is divisible by 100, it will not be a leap year unless it is also divisible by 400. This rule, established to fine-tune our calendar, ensures that the alignment with Earth's orbit remains accurate over time. Additionally, leap year calendars repeat every 28 years, which means that the year 2024 shares its calendar with 1996. Century years follow a special rule, divisible by 400, which makes them leap years, as seen in 1600 and 2000.

In conclusion, leap years and leap days serve as periodic adjustments to our calendar system, maintaining its accuracy in reflecting the Earth's journey around the Sun. This meticulous calibration ensures that our seasons and annual events stay consistent over the centuries.

