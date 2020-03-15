Little Girl Calls Herself Ugly at the Hairdresser, Receives Love and Support From Michelle Obama and The Likes After Video Goes Viral

Little Girl Calls Herself ‘Ugly’ (Photo Credits: Video Screengrab/ Instagram)

A four-year-old black girl, Ariyonna, pulled at the internet’s heartstrings after she called herself ‘ugly’ in an Instagram live video. While looking at her hairdresser’s camera, she softly says, “I am so ugly.” Her hairdresser immediately comforted her that very instant. She discouraged her from speaking about herself that way. The video went insanely viral, and it has been quite a while now since it was first posted on social media, but the world continues to talk about that. The little girl received a worldwide outpouring of love and support. From famous personalities like Michelle Obama and the likes to everyone on social media, all of them joined together to confront her just how beautiful she is. #WeStandWithQuaden Trends on Twitter, Comedian Brad Williams Raises $150,000 for Bullied Dwarf Boy Quaden Whose Heartbreaking Video Went Viral.

The clip begins with Ariyonna all smiling, but the moment she looked herself on the hairdresser, Shabria’s camera, she softly said that she is ‘ugly.’ Every time you see the video, it will only remind you how we all have made life so difficult by creating unrealistic beauty standards. Shabria was taken aback, and she immediately comforted her. “Don’t say that. You’re so pretty. When you look at yourself, you’re supposed to say, ‘I’m so pretty’. Do you hear me? You’ve the prettiest little dimples. You are too cute,” the hairdresser said her. On hearing this, the 4-year-old could not control her tears. Shabria then takes Ariyonna in her arms and tells her, “You’re gonna make me cry! You’re not ugly!”

Watch the Video Here:

The video shattered people online, but did not stop them from turning the world upside down for the little girl. Michelle Obama, Matthew Cherry and many famous black girls showered their love to Ariyonna, as much as they could. And the rest of the social media users too, did everything they could. #BlackIsBeautiful, #BlackGirlMagic and #ArtworkForAriyonna started trending on social media.

Here is Michelle Obama's Post:

Here's Matthew's Tweet:

Hey #ArtTwitter can we get a collection of drawings together of this sweet little girl who mistakenly called herself ugly like the one @LeislAdams did so we can get a collection of them to her and the hairdresser @LilWaveDaddy that encouraged her. Make sure to include the dimples https://t.co/PyG6wRpnrv — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) March 7, 2020

Seriously Who?

WHO IS TELLING THIS LIL ANGEL BABY THAT SHE’S UGLY?! pic.twitter.com/j06ch4kQKU — chuck 🌪 (@yawningemoji) March 6, 2020

She is Beautiful!

I need her to know that she is beautiful! Broke my heart to hear her say that. — 𝕁𝕖𝕤𝕤 🧘🏽‍♀️ (@_jess_daily) March 7, 2020

Artwork for Ariyonna!

Brilliant!

After heartbreaking video of 4 year old Ariyonna referring to herself as “ugly” surfaced on the internet,twitter had the best reaction with thousands of online artist drawing art work of the young girl to show her just beautiful she is! With the hashtag🤎 #ArtworkForAriyonna pic.twitter.com/QVJ4t3vhR9 — March for Black Women Detroit (@MarchDetroit) March 8, 2020

Smile More Ariyonna!

They say kids learn what they see, and they are not wrong. With brands promoting fair, flawless skin and toned bodies as ‘important features of a beautiful woman,’ people are getting affected emotionally. Ariyonna is only four years old, and the thought that she does not consider herself beautiful is terrifying. Let us stop making beauty standards and continue to love Ariyonna and all the kids, because they are beautiful and deserve happiness.