If we tell you, you could commute between England and India by a bus service, you'd think we are kidding. But it was possible, back in the 1950s to 1970s! An old photo of a bus service from London to Calcutta has been shared on Twitter and everyone is just curious as to how! Back in 1957, there was a bus service that travelled from England via Belgium, Germany, Iran, Pakistan to India. How do you wonder? We give you all the details about this fascinating journey. And even you'd hope that this service was available now.

A photo shared by Twitter user Rohit Dasgupta shows the picture of the bus service, passengers plying on the bus from London. It also has a brochure for this bus service which gives all the details from the cost, the route, attractions and features of this bus. Called the Albert Travel bus, the cost of this journey was about £ 145 which is approximately Rs, 13,000 today! This price included food and accommodation along with the charge of ferries. Some of the features on the bus were quite luxurious, as it offers dining, saloon, fully-equipped galley, sleeping bunks for every individual, radio-taped music, fans and heaters. Rightly calling it, "Your complete home while you travel."

Check The Pics Here:

Literally just finding out about the London-Calcutta bus service which apparently existed well into the 70’s. Wow. 😳😳 pic.twitter.com/VZAHtkbwzD — Rohit K Dasgupta (@RKDasgupta) June 29, 2020

So interesting! The tourists had free shopping days in Kabul, Tehran, Istanbul, Vienna, Salzburg and New Delhi. Other highlights of this trip were Banaras on the Ganges, The Golden Horn, The Blue Danube, Communist Bulgaria, Taj Mahal, Raj Path, Rhine Valley, Khyber Pass and Kabul Gorge. The journey lasted about more than two months from London to Calcutta.

Here's The Map Route The Bus Took:

https://t.co/y4MxyBuNdi The route mapped today! — Rohit J (@r0j0hyd) June 30, 2020

Wouldn't it be so lovely if we could take this journey even this day? Imagine, exploring so many countries on the way, ticking of your bucket list every few days. This historic journey will definitely make a traveller crave to hop on to the bus right now. But let us remind ourselves we better be at home.

