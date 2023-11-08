Rio De Janeiro, November 8: Brazilian influencer Luana Andrade died of cardiac arrest after a knee liposuction surgery went wrong at a Sao Paulo hospital. Luana Andrade suffered four cardiac arrests due to complications during the cosmetic operation. Luana was 29-years-old. The influencer was pronounced dead around 5.30 am. on Tuesday, November 7.

According to a report published by Marca, the liposuction surgery was interrupted after Luana's heart failed for about two and a half hours. She was moved to the intensive care unit after the doctors tried to resuscitate her. A medical investigation found that she had a blood clot in her lung, which was linked to a thrombosis, according to the media outlet. Adriana Thyssen, Brazilian Fitness Influencer, Dies of ‘Mystery Illness’ At 49 After Losing 45 Kg in A Year.

The hospital said in a statement, "The surgery was interrupted, and the patient underwent tests that revealed massive thrombosis. She was transferred to the ICU, where she underwent medication and hemodynamic treatment." She died around 5.30 a.m. on Tuesday. Her boyfriend, Joao Hadad, wrote on Instagram, "I am torn apart and living my biggest nightmare. A part of me left." He added, "We built a beautiful story and lived our dreams intensely. In addition to being a girlfriend, you are and will always be a partner beyond life, my love. ... You are my light, princess. I ask that you continue to watch over me and all of us from above. I will always love you, from now until eternity!" Raechelle Chase Dies: Bodybuilder and Fitness Influencer With Over 1.4 Million Followers Passes Away Suddenly in New Zealand.

She was a famous Instagram influencer and the owner of Lukand, a clothing brand. She also had experience as a stage assistant for Domingo Legal, a Brazilian TV show. In 2022, she participated in Power Couple Brasil 6, a reality show about couples.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 08, 2023 11:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).