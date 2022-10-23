Maryland, October 23: Everyone who bus a lottery ticket, dreams winning a huge amount. Luck favoured a man in Maryland , USA as numbers from his truck’s broken odometer helped him winning his third lottery jackpot in 27 years. The man, identified as 60-year-old Douglas Eck bought an old vehicle with the odometer stuck at 82,466 miles and has been playing the lotto daily with the numbers according to Maryland Lottery officials .

According to a report in Times Now, Douglas Eck, 60, purchased an ancient car with an odometer stuck at 82,466 miles and has been playing the lottery daily with the same numbers.

The resident of Harford county said he purchased a 50-cent Pick 5 ticket for the drawing on October 14 using the numbers 8-2-4-6-6, which corresponded to the point where the odometer stopped working. Kerala Man Wins Whopping Rs 70 Lakh Lottery Prize Three Hours After Bank Serves Him Attachment Notice

Eck had previously won $50,000 from a Bonus Match 5 drawing way back in 1995 and $100,000 from a scratch-off ticket in 2008.

Eck jubilant with the winning said, "This is my bronze medal, but I am still happy.” Kerala: Auto Driver Anoop Who Won Rs 25 Crore Onam Bumper Lottery Says, ‘Bought Ticket At Last Minute, Will Invest Some Money For Starting A Restaurant’

The winner said his prize money will go toward paying off bills.

He has previously won $50,000 from a drawing back in 1995 and $100,000 from a winning scratch-off ticket in 2008.

Another Maryland gamer previously won $50,000 using her old licence plate number. The 43-year-old could hardly believe her luck when she realised all five of the numbers on her ticket had been drawn, giving her a prize of around Rs 40 lakh.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 23, 2022 12:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).